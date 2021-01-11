Chicken of the Sea International Announces Agreements in Principle in Final Cases of Antitrust Litigation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken of the Sea International® (COSI) announced today that it has reached an agreement in principle to settle the final cases in the Packaged Seafood Products antitrust litigation.

The antitrust litigation involved more than 30 complaints, alleging anticompetitive activity in the U.S. tuna market. The final plaintiff group, the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs, reached an agreement to settle. The settlement will be subject to negotiation of a final agreement and will require court approval. Two other class action settlements, with the End Payer Plaintiffs and the Commercial Food Preparer Plaintiffs, also require court approval.

COSI has continued to dedicate its efforts to serving its customers and working with its suppliers to strengthen and grow the category. As a perennial leader in shelf-stable seafood, COSI and Thai Union are committed to growing the category through the development of new innovative products, such as Infusions™ and Wild Catch™, along with its core branded line of tuna, salmon, and specialty products.

Together with Thai Union, COSI has made dramatic changes to the way it does business and how it shapes the industry. These changes include a comprehensive compliance & training program, revised ethics code of conduct and the global award-winning SeaChange sustainability platform to bring lasting change to the seafood industry for the betterment of customers, employees, the environment and natural resources on which we all rely.

About Chicken of the Sea International

Tri-Union Seafoods, LLC dba Chicken of the Sea International (COSI) is a leading provider of healthy, delicious and responsibly sourced seafood, offering not only a robust product line but the recipes and meal-planning insights needed to inspire seafood lovers to greater culinary creativity. The company provides tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, shrimp, mackerel, kipper snacks and sardines in cans, cups and pouches as well as innovative new products consistent with seafood's growing status as a healthy "new" protein choice in America. The Company continues to provide high-quality sustainable seafood to its longstanding loyal customers throughout North America and to strive to be the world's most trusted seafood leader.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, COSI uses responsible fishing practices to source its seafood products from around the world, and packages them at a state-of-the-art processing facility in Lyons, Georgia, as well as at third-party facilities. The company is led by a team of industry veterans with more than 300 years of collective experience in the consumer goods industry.

For information on Chicken of the Sea International, including recipes, serving suggestions and nutritional and meal-planning insights as well as information on the latest new Chicken of the Sea products, go to www.chickenofthesea.com.

