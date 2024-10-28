Chicken of the Sea® Launches NEW Tuna and Salmon Packet Up! Kits to Expand Delicious, On-the-Go Lineup

Chicken of the Sea Packet Up! White Tuna Salad Kit : Whether you're a classic tuna lover or are looking for a unique twist, this kit delivers the ingredients you need to enjoy high-quality wild caught tuna on-the-go. That means 19g of protein to help you fight through the midday hump or recover from a tough workout. This kit includes a 2.5 oz Wild Caught Albacore Tuna Packet, Dried Cranberries, Light Mayonnaise, Four Artisan Crackers, Mixing Tray and Serving Spoon, so you can mix your tuna salad just how you like it.

Chicken of the Sea Packet Up! Pink Salmon Salad Kit: Featuring omega-3s and 18g of lean protein, the wild caught Alaskan salmon is as good for you as it is tasty. Now served in a convenient kit that delivers everything you need to bring zesty flavor anywhere you go! This kit includes a 2.5 oz Alaskan Pink Salmon Packet, Dijon Mustard, Light Mayonnaise, Four Artisan Crackers, Mixing Tray and Serving Spoon.

"For us at Chicken of the Sea, innovation starts and ends with creating delicious and convenient options for consumers looking for healthy solutions that fit their lifestyle," says Griffin Raasch, Director of Marketing at Chicken of the Sea. "With the launch of Packet Up! Kits, we're excited to be delivering customizable, versatile options that fans are looking for to enjoy a happier, healthier life. Whether you prefer salmon or tuna, there's no compromise on mouthwatering flavor."

Ready-to-eat lean protein packed solutions have never been so easy! With at least 18g of protein, Chicken of the Sea Packet Up! Kits are available this November online and in-store for fans looking to get hands-on with delicious snacking. Not only are the kits made with your flavor and wellness goals in mind, but the tuna and salmon are responsibly sourced and fully traceable at ChickenoftheSea.com/Trace.

About Chicken of the Sea®: Chicken of the Sea understands one universal truth – good food makes you feel good! That's why we are dedicated to bringing wild caught happiness to every household by delivering healthy, convenient, and affordable protein options made with the best sourced seafood for more than 100 years. Whether you're getting creative in the kitchen or just looking for an on-the-go snack, Chicken of the Sea has something for you, including an expansive portfolio of tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, mackerel and sardines in cans, packets, kits and cups. And because we believe we can't be truly healthy and happy if our world isn't too, we're supporting SeaChange 2030, Thai Union's sustainability pledge, committed to being stewards of the sea and our society, always looking for ways to do more and do better. To learn more about which Chicken of the Sea product is the one for you, visit www.chickenofthesea.com or follow Chicken of the Sea on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest.

