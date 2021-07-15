Chicken of the Sea Launches Reunion Grants Program to Bring Together Family and Friends This Summer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer 2021 was mermaid for reunions! After a year filled with social distancing, everyone is gearing up to reconnect with family and friends, and picnic get-togethers, filled with delicious food, will be one of the most popular ways to reunite with loved ones when you're ready for those long-overdue laughs. To help plan the perfect outdoor celebration or backyard BBQ just in time for Family Reunion Month, Chicken of the Sea is celebrating by giving away $10,000 in Reunion Grants.

Starting July 15 fans can enter for their chance to win one of twenty $500 grants to help make sure this year's outdoor gatherings are the most memorable yet for family and friends. Fans can visit www.chickenofthesea.com/reuniongrants to learn more and enter for their chance to win*. Entries close August 15.

"Chicken of the Sea wants to help make reunion planning a breeze so that you can focus less on preparations and more on reconnecting with loved ones after so much time apart," said Andrew Thomas, Chicken of the Sea Vice President of Marketing. "Any great celebration calls for great food. Whether you're enjoying one of Chicken of the Sea's many picnic-friendly options like wild-caught tuna, salmon, or sardines on their own or incorporating them into your favorite recipes, you know you'll be enjoying a high-quality product worthy of the occasion – and worthy of your company!"

To ensure planning is hassle-free, Chicken of the Sea has also created a digital picnic toolkit to make hosting that much easier and more enjoyable. Check out https://chickenofthesea.com/fresh-ideas/tips-for-how-to-host-the-perfect-picnic-reunion for more inspiration on how to host the best picnic reunion this summer, including recipe ideas using this summer's favorite proteins, Chicken of the Sea Chunk Light Tuna and Pink Salmon, fun activities for the whole family and the below tips for how to host a memorable picnic reunion:

Reach for Pantry Staples to Pack Your Basket: When it comes to planning your menu and packing your cooler, don't stress! You likely already have the makings of delicious meals and snacks on-hand. For example, canned fruits, vegetables, and proteins – like Chicken of the Sea wild-caught tuna, salmon, and sardines – can help you create and elevate your picnic recipes. So, before you make an extra trip to your local Farmers Market or grocery store, check your pantry!

When it comes to planning your menu and packing your cooler, don't stress! You likely already have the makings of delicious meals and snacks on-hand. For example, canned fruits, vegetables, and proteins – like Chicken of the Sea wild-caught tuna, salmon, and sardines – can help you create and elevate your picnic recipes. So, before you make an extra trip to your local Farmers Market or grocery store, check your pantry! No Grill? No Problem! : As more people seek out substitutes for red meat, change up your picnic menu this season by serving up seafood as a delicious alternative! For example, Tuna Salad Sandwiches made with Chicken of the Sea wild-caught tuna are a versatile choice that can be customized to your liking – whether you use mayo, olive oil or even Greek yogurt – and since there's no cooking required, you can easily prep ahead of time or even on-site! Here are a few more picnic-perfect recipes:

Avocado Tuna Salad



Lemon Pepper Salmon Mixed Vegetable Sandwich

Host an Eco-Friendly Picnic: Good food and good weather help make a successful picnic, but ensuring you leave your space just as you found it is equally as important. To minimize waste, invest in reusable picnicware, like utensils and plates. You can also consider swapping your paper napkins with cloth versions. Not only are they more environmentally friendly, but they'll also elevate the overall look of your picnic!

For more information on Chicken of the Sea, including recipes, meal-planning insights, serving suggestions and nutritional information, as well as information on the latest new Chicken of the Sea products, go to www.chickenofthesea.com. Follow the Mermaid on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+. Void where prohibited. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 7/15/21 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 8/15/21. The Chicken Of The Sea Reunion Grants Program is sponsored by Chicken of the Sea International. See Official Rules at: https://chickenofthesea.com/reuniongrants/rules

About Chicken of the Sea International

Founded in 1914, Chicken of the Sea International (COSI) is a leading provider of healthy, delicious and responsibly sourced seafood, offering not only a robust product line but the recipes and meal-planning insights needed to inspire seafood lovers to greater culinary creativity. The company provides tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, shrimp, mackerel, kipper snacks and sardines in cans, cups and pouches as well as innovative new products consistent with seafood's growing status as a healthy "new" protein choice in America.

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., COS uses responsible fishing practices to source its seafood products from around the world, and packages them at a state-of-the-art processing facility in Lyons, Georgia, as well as at third-party facilities. The company is led by a team of industry veterans with more than 300 years of collective experience in the packaged seafood industry.

