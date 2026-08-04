CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES GROWTH IN TEXAS, BRINGING NEW RESTAURANT TO KYLE

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on August 19, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant, located in the Amberwood Retail Center at 19037 I-35 in Kyle. The new location features a convenient drive-thru, and the local community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, August 19, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Wednesday, August 19 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Thursday, August 20 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Waffle Kitchen Dish Towel!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Waffle Kitchen Dish Towel!** Friday, August 21 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Collapsible Pet Bowl & Pet Bandana!**

The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Collapsible Pet Bowl & Pet Bandana!** Saturday, August 22 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a free two pack of Chick Bibs!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Kyle is owned and operated by OberRoc LLC. Together, business partners James Oberg, Jeff Rochelle, George Shaw, and Rosemarie Acerra operate five Chicken Salad Chick restaurants across greater San Antonio, including New Braunfels, Stone Oak, Roadrunner, Westover Hills and most recently, opened Boerne in early-June 2026. The franchise group also has plans to open additional restaurants in the San Antonio area in the coming years.

"We're thrilled to open our second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant this year following our launch in Boerne just a few weeks back," said Jeff Rochelle, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Kyle. "While many of our group's restaurants are based in greater San Antonio, Kyle marks our first outside of Austin. Kyle is such a fun and unique city, and we believe residents here will embrace what we have to offer. We're excited to uphold Chicken Salad Chick's mission to 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives, and Serve Others' in Kyle very soon."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Kyle restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Partnering with strong franchise partners like OberRoc has played a major role in Chicken Salad Chick's Texas expansion," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "The Kyle opening follows the group's recent and successful debut in Boerne, and they have ambitious development plans ahead. Texas remains a key growth state for us, so we're excited to see their continued growth and impact throughout the state."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Kyle team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Kyle, the restaurant will be raising money for CHRISTUS Children's Hospital, the first and only academic, freestanding children's hospital in San Antonio dedicated to the care of children and expectant mothers.

Chicken Salad Chick of Kyle will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Kyle restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of a meal with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 340 restaurants across 25 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living, USA Today and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick