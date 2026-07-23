CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES NORTH CAROLINA GROWTH

Fast casual concept celebrating grand opening in Durham on August 4 with free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of a new restaurant in Durham, located at 6807 Fayetteville Road Suite 120. The local community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, August 4, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, August 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, August 5 – The first 100 guests to purchase a meal with one side or equivalent will receive a FREE Green 20oz Chick Tumbler!**

– The first 100 guests to purchase a meal with one side or equivalent will receive a FREE Green 20oz Chick Tumbler!** Thursday, August 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with one side or equivalent will receive a FREE Chick Bamboo Cutting Board!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with one side or equivalent will receive a FREE Chick Bamboo Cutting Board!** Friday, August 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with one side or equivalent will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with one side or equivalent will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!** Saturday, August 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with one side or equivalent will receive a FREE Chick Dish Towel AND meal with one side on their next visit!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Durham is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners, Mike Saccone and John Schuster. The duo opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Cary back in 2020 and have since opened another location in Raleigh. Durham will mark their third restaurant to open. The partners bring more than 55 years of foodservice experience to the brand, both previously working at The Coca-Cola Company where they managed partnerships with restaurant concepts. Together, their business experience and shared passion for "Spreading Joy, Enriching Lives, and Serving Others" helps them deliver outstanding customer service at each of their restaurants.

"Opening our third Chicken Salad Chick location in the area is an exciting milestone for us," said Mike Saccone, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Durham. "With successful restaurants already thriving in Cary and Raleigh, we're proud to promote our assistant manager, Kate Overpeck, to lead our new Durham location. Our team embodies Chicken Salad Chick's mission, and we're confident Kate will make a meaningful impact in this community. We're thrilled to serve the city of Durham and create new opportunities for our team members as we continue to grow."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Durham restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing John and Mike for many years through their work with The Coca‑Cola Company, so I'm thrilled they continue to franchise and expand with Chicken Salad Chick," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We value their commitment to community and hospitality and are excited to see them bring our brand to the Durham community."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Durham team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family event in Durham, the restaurant will be raising money for Duke Children's Hospital, a pediatric facility supporting the advancement of healthcare to children of all ages.

Chicken Salad Chick of Durham will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Durham restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of a meal with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with one side or equivalent. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 340 restaurants across 24 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, USA Today, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick