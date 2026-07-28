CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS INTO SEVIERVILLE

Fast casual concept celebrating grand opening on August 12 with free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Tennessee, located at 739 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, August 12, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Wednesday, August 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Thursday, August 13 – The first 50 guests in line at 10:30am and 4pm to purchase a meal with one side will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Stadium Cup and Chick Koozie!**

– The first 50 guests in line at 10:30am and 4pm to purchase a meal with one side will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Stadium Cup and Chick Koozie!** Friday, August 14 – The first 50 guests in line at 10:30am to purchase Two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Small Teal Cooler!***

– The first 50 guests in line at 10:30am to purchase Two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Small Teal Cooler!*** Saturday, August 15 – The first 50 guests at 10:30am and 4:00pm to purchase a meal with one side will receive a FREE Chick Meal Card!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Sevierville is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners, James and Jessica Denham, Andy Tolley and Chip and Beth Backus. The group opened their first Chicken Salad Chick back in 2020 in Bristol and have since opened another location in Johnson City. Sevierville will mark their third restaurant to open.

"Jessica and I first discovered Chicken Salad Chick while we were students at Auburn University and we immediately felt drawn to the brand," said James Denham, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Sevierville. "Expanding our portfolio with Chicken Salad Chick and bringing the concept to Sevierville feels like a natural next step in our franchising journey. We're excited to continue growing and serving our friends, family, and neighbors the Southern classic they love."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Sevierville restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Bringing Chicken Salad Chick to Sevierville is an exciting step in our continued growth across Tennessee," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "This community embodies the warmth, hospitality, and family‑centered values that define our brand, and we're thrilled to have James and Jessica introduce our made‑from‑scratch favorites to the area."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Sevierville team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family event in Sevierville, the restaurant will be raising money for Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that provides a safe, comfortable home for children waiting to enter the foster care system.

Chicken Salad Chick of Sevierville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Sevierville restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of a meal with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guests must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with one side. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase Two Large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 340 restaurants across 24 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, USA Today, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick