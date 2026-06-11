CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES KANSAS EXPANSION, OPENING THIRD RESTAURANT THIS SUMMER

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening in Derby on June 30, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its third restaurant in The Sunflower State, located at 2600 N. Rock Road in Derby. The new location features a convenient drive-thru, and the local community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, June 30, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, June 30 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday , July 1 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler with lid & straw!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler with lid & straw!** Thursday, July 2 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Red Burlap Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Red Burlap Tote Bag!** Friday, July 3 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Small Teal Cooler!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Small Teal Cooler!** Saturday, July 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Meal Card!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Derby is owned and operated by Troy Morrison, the brand's largest franchise owner and CEO of Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC. A seasoned entrepreneur, Morrison operates more than 100 Taco Bell and Wingstop locations nationwide, along with 26 Chicken Salad Chick restaurants, including Derby, across Indiana, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The Derby restaurant marks Morrison's eighth Chicken Salad Chick grand opening. He also owns the Wichita-Maize location, which opened in December 2025. Morrison holds development rights for 11 locations in the greater Austin area, with plans to open his third Chicken Salad Chick location in Leander this fall. A restaurant in Carrollton in the Dallas-Fort Worth market is also planned for this fall, pending any construction delays.

"I'm proud to be bringing a second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant to greater Wichita," said Troy Morrison, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Derby. "When my team and I were looking for areas to develop in, Derby stood out to us because it's a family-friendly community near Wichita. We've already received such a warm welcome in Wichita-Maize, and we're ready to bring that same experience to Derby. Chicken Salad Chick's mission is centered around hospitality and family, so we believe these residents will love our dining experience."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Derby restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"My team and I are very excited about Chicken Salad Chick's growth in Kansas," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "Not only has Troy done a great job operating the Wichita-Maize restaurant, but also with building buzz and awareness throughout the area. His strong work ethic, passion, and franchising experience have been instrumental to his success, and we believe the Derby restaurant will be just as well received. We look forward to serving even more guests in Kansas soon."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Derby team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Derby, the restaurant will be raising money for the Love, Chloe Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Chicken Salad Chick of Derby will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 9pm. For more information on the brand, giveaways and specials, visit www.chickensaladchick.com or check out the Derby restaurant's Facebook. Also follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of a meal with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with one side. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. In-restaurant only.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 335 restaurants across 23 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick