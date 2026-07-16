CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN FIRST RESTAURANT IN PENNSYLVANIA

Fast casual concept expands East Coast presence, celebrating grand opening in Allentown on August 4 with free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its first restaurant in The Keystone State, which will expand the brand's footprint to 25 states. The new restaurant is located at 942 Airport Center Road in the Airport Center Shopping Center. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, August 4, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, August 4 10am: Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* 5pm: Commemorative Cup – The first 50 guests in line at 5pm will receive a FREE Commemorative Cup with a purchase!*

Wednesday, August 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick cooler!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick cooler!** Thursday, August 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with one side or greater will receive a FREE 40oz Chick tumbler!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with one side or greater will receive a FREE 40oz Chick tumbler!*** Friday, August 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides or greater will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!****

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides or greater will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!**** Saturday, August 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with one side will receive a FREE Scoop Card!*****

Chicken Salad Chick of Allentown is owned and operated by couple and first-time franchise owners, Ernest and Amanda Greenford. Ernest is a retired U.S. Army Military Intelligence Pilot and Amanda has extensive experience in hotel management. Together, they hold bachelor's degrees in computer science and food science. Originally from Alabama where the brand originated, Amanda was obsessed with Chicken Salad Chick's food. She and her family were regulars at a location back home, and after moving to Pennsylvania and discovering there wasn't a restaurant nearby, they knew they wanted to bring the experience to family and friends in Allentown.

"Ernest and I have been counting down the days until we could bring Chicken Salad Chick to Pennsylvania," said Amanda Greenford, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Allentown. "While Chicken Salad Chick is known for its incredible chicken salad, what truly sets the brand apart is its hospitality. We want our guests to come for the food but keep coming back because they feel genuinely welcomed and valued. We can't wait to open our doors and become part of the Allentown community in just a few weeks."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Allentown restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options. The location is uniquely situated near Lehigh Valley Airport along Route 22, an economic lifeline and heavily traveled route by both commuters and shoppers.

"2026 has been a significant development year for Chicken Salad Chick so far, and we're still gaining momentum" said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "In early-August once the Allentown restaurant opens, Chicken Salad Chick will have a presence in half of the country. By year's end, we'll have operations in 28 states, adding New York, West Virginia and Michigan. It's incredible to see how far we've come from our humble beginnings, and since joining the team in 2015, it's been a pleasure supporting this growth. Expanding alongside dedicated franchise owners like the Greenfords is equally as rewarding, and we can't wait to see them shine in Pennsylvania."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Allentown team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Allentown, the restaurant will be raising money for Hope Rescue Mission, a place of refuge for the homeless men, women, and children of Berks County.

Chicken Salad Chick of Allentown will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Allentown restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of a meal with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase two large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guests must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with one side or greater. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

****Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with two sides or greater. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

*****Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with one side. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 340 restaurants across 25 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick