CHICKEN SALAD CHICK DEBUTS IN CLEVELAND, NEW RESTAURANT COMING TO FAIRVIEW PARK

Fast casual concept to celebrate greater Cleveland expansion with grand opening on August 25, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of the brand's first restaurant in the greater Cleveland market, located in the Westgate Shopping Center at 3038 Westgate Mall Drive in Fairview Park. The local community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, August 25, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday August 25 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, August 26 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!** Thursday, August 27 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler with Handle!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler with Handle!** Friday, August 28 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with one side will receive a FREE scoop on their next visit!***

The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with one side will receive a FREE scoop on their next visit!*** Saturday, August 29 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE large Chick Cooler!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Fairview Park is owned and operated by first-time franchise owners and couple, Doug and Angela Fitch. Combined, the pair bring almost 40 years of restaurant, sales and administrative experience to their business, with Doug's career specializing in franchise restaurants. The Avon residents were first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick while visiting Angela's father in The Villages, FL. They quickly fell in love with the food and always looked forward to future visits since there were no locations nearby in Ohio. For several years, Angela even attempted to replicate her favorite flavor, Cranberry Kelli, at home before they decided to become franchise owners. Together, they set out to bring the first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant to the Cleveland area.

"Chicken Salad Chick was the perfect investment for Angela and I. We couldn't be more excited to bring such a unique concept to greater Cleveland," said Doug Fitch, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Fairview Park. "The brand has such an established culture rooted in hospitality, customer satisfaction, and creating a positive guest experience, and that's exactly why we wanted to join the Chicken Salad Chick family. Cleveland loves great food and appreciates fresh, unique dining options, and there's nothing quite like Chicken Salad Chick in the area. We believe guests will love both the food and the atmosphere."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Fairview Park restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're pleased to be expanding Chicken Salad Chick's Ohio footprint and entering the greater Cleveland market for the first time," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "Cleveland is a great city for business with affordable operating costs, strong local food culture, and a supportive community. That's why we're excited to partner with the Fitches to introduce us there. With such rich backgrounds in the franchising and sales industries, they're just the people for the job. We look forward to serving even more Ohioans very soon."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Fairview Park team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Fairview Park, the restaurant will be raising money for Prayers From Maria, a non-profit children's cancer foundation dedicated to funding research and raising awareness for childhood brain tumors.

Chicken Salad Chick of Fairview Park will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Fairview Park restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of a meal with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with two sides or equivalent. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with one side or equivalent. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 345 restaurants across 25 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living, USA Today to learn more.www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick