CHICKEN SALAD CHICK OPENS NEW MORGANTON LOCATION AS PART OF ITS GROWING NORTH CAROLINA FOOTPRINT

Fast‑casual concept celebrating grand opening with free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of a brand-new restaurant located at 1016 Burkemont Avenue in Morganton. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, August 19, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Wednesday, August 19 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Thursday, August 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides or equivalent will receive a FREE Chick Beanie!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides or equivalent will receive a FREE Chick Beanie!** Friday, August 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides or equivalent will receive a FREE 20oz Chick Tumbler!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides or equivalent will receive a FREE 20oz Chick Tumbler!** Saturday, August 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase a large Quick Chick will receive a FREE small Teal Cooler!***

Chicken Salad Chick of Morganton is owned and operated by Allison Anderson and Sunny Murtaza. Morganton marks the duo's second restaurant, following the opening of their first location in Hickory in 2024. Anderson, whose background includes years in public service and community engagement, brings her passion for hospitality and connection to the new restaurant. After discovering the brand in 2021, she was inspired by its welcoming atmosphere and mission to invest.

"From the moment I stepped into the Bristol location, I knew Chicken Salad Chick was something special," said Allison Anderson, co‑owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Morganton. "Opening our second location has been incredibly meaningful to us. It reflects the support we've received and the joy we've found in serving our communities. Morganton has already shown us so much warmth, and we're excited to bring our fresh flavors and friendly atmosphere to the local community."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Morganton restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Celebrating the grand opening of our Morganton location is an exciting steppingstone as we continue growing in North Carolina," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Allison and Sunny have already built something special with their first restaurant, and bringing a second to the community reflects their passion, dedication, and genuine love for serving others. We're confident this new restaurant will become a place where neighbors gather, families connect, and guests feel right at home."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Morganton team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family event in Morganton, the restaurant will be raising money for Casting for Hope, a non-profit committed to providing financial and emotional assistance to women across North Carolina who are living with ovarian or other gynecological cancers.

Chicken Salad Chick of Morganton will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Morganton restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of a meal with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a large Quick Chick. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 345 restaurants across 25 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, USA Today, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick