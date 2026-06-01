CHICKEN SALAD CHICK INTRODUCES MAUI MAMA MELT, A NEW TWIST ON A SUMMER STANDOUT

Tropical-Inspired Flavor Returns for a Limited Time

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is bringing back its beloved Maui Mama in an entirely new way. Available June 1 through August 29, the all-new Maui Mama Melt brings an indulgent twist to the tropical flavor and a satisfying new way to enjoy the seasonal favorite.

First introduced in summer 2025, Maui Mama quickly became a guest favorite, blending pineapple, bacon, and jalapeño for a sweet and spicy flavor. New this year, Chicken Salad Chick is turning up the heat with the Maui Mama Melt. Served on a toasted croissant, this savory sandwich layers the signature Maui Mama chicken salad with melty cheddar cheese and crispy bacon strips, creating a complex, flavor-packed experience.

"After such an incredible response to Maui Mama last year, we knew we had to bring the flavor back for our guests," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president, Chicken Salad Chick. "Introducing the Maui Mama Melt allows us to build on that excitement, combining our already popular flavor with melted cheddar and bacon strips. It's a completely new flavor profile that's the perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and savory."

To make the summer even sweeter, Chicken Salad Chick is offering exclusive rewards alongside the Maui Mama Melt. Rewards members can earn double points on select Double Points Days throughout the year, including several dates during the Maui Mama Melt limited-time offering: June 10, July 7, and August 11. To start earning, guests can enroll in the Chicken Salad Chick rewards program by downloading the app and signing up. Rewards members will receive a free meal on their birthday and can redeem their points for free food and special discounts year-round.

The Maui Mama Melt serves up a cheesy escape to the tropics—no plane ticket required. It's the ultimate way to indulge in summer.

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 335 restaurants across 23 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Megan Carthel

Tidehouse Agency

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick