Chicken Wing Creator takes the Crown for Best of Loudoun Wings

"We are extremely proud and honored to win such a prestigious award in our first year of operations here in Leesburg," said Mark Dempsey, President & CEO of the Anchor Bar Franchise & Development Company. "Our Anchor Bar Leesburg Team does a fantastic job and carries out the Original Anchor Bar Buffalo Chicken Wing recipe to perfection! We plan to continue serving the best wings in Loudon County for a very long time! We truly appreciate our guests and their support!"

The Anchor Bar is a beloved, family-friendly, dining destination and sports bar known for its inviting atmosphere and diverse menu offerings. Founded as the creator of the original Buffalo Wing, the Anchor Bar continues to innovate while maintaining its tradition of culinary excellence. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Anchor Bar continues to set the standard for exceptional dining experiences that cater to families and patrons of all ages.

"We are ecstatic to be recognized by our customers as having the best wings in Loudoun County," says Lee Shabe, Co-Owner of the Anchor Bar in Leesburg. "Our goal has always been to provide amazing food in an atmosphere that allows families to come together and enjoy sports, games, and each other."

About Best of Loudoun Contest

The Best of Loudoun contest is all about celebrating and backing excellent institutions in Loudoun, boosting their visibility, and attracting new supporters. It features a nomination phase followed by two voting rounds across various categories, inviting participation from both regular customers and residents of Loudoun County. It's a community-driven effort to recognize and promote local favorites.

About Anchor Bar

Founders, Frank and Teressa Bellissimo first opened the doors to Anchor Bar in 1935, offering a menu that specialized in Italian cuisine. When Teressa Bellissimo invented the chicken wing in 1964, the restaurant became a local treasure and foodie hot spot. Today, Anchor Bar serves more than 15 million pounds of chicken wings a year, and its bottled wing sauce now retails in over 4,000 supermarkets worldwide. Consumers can even purchase Anchor Bar's famous wings online and have them shipped anywhere in the country.

