CHICKIE'S & PETE'S AND A.J. BROWN TEAM UP FOR GOOD WITH A NEW WING FLAVOR FOR FOOTBALL SEASON

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chickie's & Pete's, home of the world-famous Crabfries® and Official Sports Bar of the Philadelphia Eagles, is excited to announce a special collaboration with Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Together, they've crafted a brand-new wing flavor, just in time for football season, that's sure to fire up fans across Birds Nation. A.J. Brown's "Sweet Heat" wings—an irresistible blend of sweet and spicy—reflect the wide receiver's roots at Ole Miss and his fiery, competitive spirit. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Sweet Heat wings will benefit The A.J. Brown Foundation, which focuses on empowering underprivileged youth.

Available now and running through the entire football season, fans can enjoy Sweet Heat wings as part of Chickie's & Pete's seasonal menu, which will also feature other exciting dishes and offerings made for football game days and beyond.

A.J. Brown shared his excitement for the new partnership:

"Eagles Nation, I am excited to bring my favorite wing flavor, Sweet Heat, from back in Mississippi, to my favorite sports bar, Chickie's & Pete's. I'm grateful to share this with my fans and hope you love them as much as I do. With your purchase, The A.J. Brown Foundation will continue to empower youth for a brighter future. Thanks again!"

Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman and CEO of Chickie's & Pete's:

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with A.J. Brown. His energy, passion, and connection to the fans make him the perfect partner for us at Chickie's & Pete's. His Sweet Heat wings are fantastic—they've got the perfect mix of flavors! We're proud to bring this partnership to our menu, and to give back to the community through The A.J. Brown Foundation."

Chickie's & Pete's invites you to "go where the players go", and with this partnership continues to solidify its reputation as the ultimate game day destination for great food and a one-of-a-kind game day experience. This seasonal menu, Sweet Heat crafted by A.J. Brown wings, will be available at all full-service Chickie's & Pete's locations (except Airport locations) throughout the entire football season, offering fans the chance to savor the excitement all season long.

For more information on The A.J. Brown Foundation and to donate, please visit The A.J. Brown Foundation .

