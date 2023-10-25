CHICKIE'S & PETE'S AND THE CIARROCCHI FAMILY FOUNDATION RAISE $25,000 FOR THE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE SURVIVORS FUND

News provided by

Chickie’s & Pete’s

25 Oct, 2023, 16:27 ET

Check Presentation Scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27 at 12pm at Chickie's and Pete's Flagship Location in South Philadelphia in honor of National First Responders Day

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chickie's & Pete's, the renowned crab house and sports bar in Philadelphia, proudly marked National French Fry Day by hosting a $1 Crabfries day on July 13, as part of their extended week-long celebration for Crabfries Week. In collaboration with The Ciarrocchi Family Foundation, they successfully raised $25,000 for donation to The Fraternal Order of Police Survivor Fund (FOP).

Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman & CEO of Chickie's & Pete's, stated, "We feel privileged to support exceptional organizations like the FOP Survivors Fund through our promotional initiatives. The FOP Survivors Fund extends a helping hand to the families who have endured the profound loss of a loved one in the line of duty, making the ultimate sacrifice. We remain committed to backing their invaluable work in supporting the families of Philadelphia's police officers."

"We are very grateful for the ongoing support of Chickie's & Pete's and the Ciarrocchi Family Foundation," said John McNesby, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5. "These are difficult times for our officers. We have continued to rely on Pete and Chickie's & Pete's for help when needed and we have never been turned away. They continue to support our officers day in and day out." 

The FOP Survivors Fund, a non-profit organization based in Philadelphia, PA, works tirelessly to raise funds for the families of Philadelphia Police Officers who have been tragically injured or have lost their lives in the line of duty. Thanks to the overwhelming success of this event over the years, Chickie's & Pete's has now donated over $150,000 to the FOP Survivors Fund.

Chickie's & Pete's will continue to recognize and honor first responders all day at participating locations on Friday, Oct. 27 with 1 order of free Crabfries per first responder with proper ID.

SOURCE Chickie's & Pete's

