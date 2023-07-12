CHICKIE'S & PETE'S ANNOUNCES WEEK-LONG CELEBRATION FOR NATIONAL CRABFRIES® DAY FROM JULY 10 - 14

All Proceeds from $1 Crabfries® Sold on Thursday "National French Fry Day" will Benefit the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund

PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly's favorite sports bar and restaurant, Chickie's & Pete's, will be taking their annual celebration of Crabfries to new heights this year as they introduce Crabfries Week from Monday, July 10 through July 13, 2023. As is their 10-year tradition, all sales from $1 Crabfries orders on Thursday, July 13th will be donated to The Fraternal Order of Police Survivor Fund. In addition, the Chickie's and Pete's Crabfries Express Food Truck will travel to select Philadelphia Police Districts and the Police Academy to deliver free lunch to Philadelphia police officers.

The FOP Survivors Fund is a non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, PA, that raises money for families of Philadelphia Police Officers who have been tragically injured or who have passed away in the line of duty. Since its inception, Chickie's & Pete's has donated over $150,000 to the FOP Survivors Fund thanks to the monumental success of their event.

"We look forward to this every year. It's one of our favorite Chickie's & Pete's traditions, Crabfries for Heroes benefiting the FOP Survivors Fund. It's an honor to be able to give back to such a great organization," said Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman and CEO Chickie's & Pete's.

Chickie's & Pete's will once again be extending their typical 1-day promotion to an entire week of festivities surrounding their World Famous Crabfries.

"We are always very excited about the partnership and the Crabfries for Heroes event," said John McNesby, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5. "We have continued to go to Pete and Chickie's & Pete's for help when needed and we have never been turned away, in fact we are always embraced. This man and his team live their lives by being a part of our community every day and supporting our officers day in and day out."

Below is a list of planned events in celebration of Crabfries Week:

Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11: Chickie's and Pete's Crabfries Charcuterie Board with 4 different toppings

Wednesday, July 12: $1,000 Social Media Giveaway. Follow @chickiesandpetes on Instagram to win!

Thursday July 13: $1 Crabfries and $5 personal pitchers of Miller Lite with proceeds of these items to benefit FOP Lodge #5 Survivors Fund

About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-based crab house and sports bar with 17 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and a brand-new location in Las Vegas. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's began as a single corner bar in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. Its famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® concession locations can be found in stadiums, areas, boardwalks, and amusement parks throughout the country. Chickie's & Pete's is a leader in forging innovative strategic partnerships and utilizing technology to bring together casual dining with interactive sports entertainment. The company combines family-based values with a love of all things sports and entertainment in each of its locations. Learn more at chickiesandpetes.com

