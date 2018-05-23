Chickie's & Pete's Free Toll Friday Is Set For This Week!

"We absolutely love this event," said Chickie's & Pete's founder and CEO, Pete Ciarrocchi. "It's a little something to put everyone in a good mood as we get summer started." Ciarrocchi chose Memorial Day Weekend to pay the tolls as a way to honor his family's military tradition. "My Dad and my Uncles were all in the military," said the Chickie's & Pete's CEO. "In fact, my Uncle George, who was my mentor in the bar/restaurant business, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy."

This Friday will see more than Free Tolls courtesy of Chickie's & Pete's. Chickie's will also set up free family fun at the Frank S. Farley Service Plaza. There will be giveaways of the restaurant's legendary Crabfries®, free Herr's/Chickie's & Pete's Sweet and Crabby Kettle Corn, appearances by The Philadelphia Soul Cheerleaders and their mascot Soul Man, entertainment and much more!

Free Toll Friday, also celebrates the kick-off of Chickie's & Pete's 3rd annual "Summer of Shellfish." The Summer of Shellfish is a special menu with a different shellfish offering each day all summer long at participating Chickie's & Pete's locations.

For a complete list of Free Toll Friday and Summer of Shellfish events, visit www.ChickiesandPetes.com for details.

About Chickie's & Pete's: Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar with full service locations primarily across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta "Chickie" Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a- kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks across the nation.

