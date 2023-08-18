CHICKIE'S & PETE'S HOSTING JOB FAIR FOR NEW KANSAS CITY LOCATION TO HIRE OVER 150 EMPLOYEES THIS WEEKEND

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic East Coast Crab House and Sports Bar, Chickie's & Pete's will be opening their first full-service location at the newly renovated Bally's Casino in Kansas City, Missouri this September. The restaurant group will be adding to their presence in both GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium, where hungry sports fans can currently get a taste of their World Famous Crabfries®, and other Chickie's classics at multiple concession stands across both stadiums. The group is looking to hire 150 employees at their job fair Thursday, August 17-Saturday August 19.

Chickie's & Pete's continues to build on its storied legacy, bringing East Coast culinary traditions to a fresh audience. Their new venture in Kansas City promises a cutting-edge sport viewing experience, culinary delights, and a significant contribution to the local employment landscape. The restaurant group is looking to hire every position including management, bartenders, cooks, servers, hostesses, food runners, general utility, and barbacks.

"We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to become an integral part of the Kansas City community as we open our doors at Bally's Casino," expressed CEO and Chairman, Pete Ciarrocchi, who is looking forward to introducing the restaurant's seafood-heavy flavors to the residents.

Chickie's & Pete's will host a job fair on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 at the Holiday Inn – Downtown located at 770 Admiral Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106.

Walk-ins are welcomed, but pre-registration is recommended for this event. Pre-register at chickiesandpetes.com/kc

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-based crab house and sports bar with locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and two brand-new locations in Nevada. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's began as a single corner bar in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. It's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® concession locations can be found in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks, and amusement parks throughout the country. Chickie's & Pete's is a leader in forging innovative strategic partnerships and utilizing technology to bring together casual dining with interactive sports entertainment. The company combines family-based values with a love of all things sports and entertainment in each of its locations. Learn more at chickiesandpetes.com

