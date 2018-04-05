Chickie's & Pete's Opens New Marlton Location

"At over 10,000 square feet this will be one of our largest full-service restaurants," said Pete Ciarrocchi, founder and chairman of Chickie's & Pete's. "It's our 5th full-service location in New Jersey and we also have four boardwalk locations in Ocean City and Wildwood. We are thrilled to give local residents their very own Chickie's & Pete's as we promised to do."

Chickie's & Pete's personnel have been renovating the site for the last 8 months and completely changed the look and feel of the location. The building received a full slate of the latest high definition televisions and restaurant technology. The site will also feature a separate private dining room and a "Beer Hall" that opens to a patio and outdoor bar/dining area.

Chickie's & Pete's came to Marlton at the request of local residents. During the renovation process, many Chickie's fans stopped by the site looking for updates on when the doors would open. Randy Brown, Mayor of Evesham Township, as well as other local dignitaries will be on hand to cut the ribbon at 11am tomorrow and officially open the restaurant. The public is invited.

Chickie's & Pete's has locations throughout the Delaware Valley and across the United States. While they first gained fame for their world famous Crabfries®, Chickie's is now also known for their wide variety of seafood offerings as well as a huge selection of ice cold draft and craft beer. Chickie's has long supported both large and small craft brewers and that support often means Chickie's & Pete's customers get the first chance to taste new exciting craft beers before they are widely distributed.

Chickie's & Pete's recently held a series of job fairs to follow through on a promise to hire local residents. "We love to hire locally," said Pete Ciarrocchi. "At our restaurants, it's all about a positive, upbeat and fun customer experience and our employees are key to our success."

Chickie's & Pete's started as a family-oriented neighborhood bar/restaurant and Pete Ciarrocchi brought that concept to a much larger scale over the years. The restaurant was named ESPN's #1 Sports Bar in North America among with many other honors. "We are proud of our growth," said Ciarrocchi. "But we are even prouder of the fact we remain a place for the entire family, for sports fans and for non-sports fans who are just looking for some great food and fun with their family and friends to gather."

About Chickie's and Pete's:

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area crab house and sports bar with 17 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. It's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® concession locations can be found in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks throughout the area. Chickie's & Pete's is a leader in forging innovative strategic partnerships and utilizing technology to bring together casual dining with interactive sports entertainment. The company combines family-based values with a love of all things sports in each of its locations. Learn more at www.chickiesandpetes.com

