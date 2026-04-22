Chickie's & Pete's partners with ERock to host Draft Party Benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Football fans and community supporters are invited to celebrate one of the most exciting nights of the year at the 2026 Draft Party, hosted by Eric Emanuele (@ERock_Eagles), on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 8:00 PM at Chickie's & Pete's South Philly. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation, supporting its mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals affected by autism.

The Draft Party will bring together fans, friends, and families for an energetic evening featuring food and drink specials, exciting raffles, and the EAF Yard Sale, all while watching the Draft unfold. Chickie's & Pete's will donate a portion of all food sales during the first round of the Draft (8:00 PM–12:00 AM) to the Eagles Autism Foundation, further amplifying the night's impact.

This event offers a unique opportunity to celebrate football, connect with the community, and give back to a powerful cause. Everyone is encouraged to attend, bring friends, and support the Eagles Autism Foundation's continued efforts to advance research, advocacy, and care for individuals and families affected by autism. No ticket is required, and the event is free to attend.

For more information, updates, or ways to get involved, follow event promotions on social media and join the celebration on draft night.

About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a nationally known sports bar and restaurant leader with locations across the nation. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's began as a single corner bar in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in their field. Chickie's & Pete's remains a family-owned/operated business with Peter and Henrietta's son, Pete, growing the company into a nationally known powerhouse. Chickie's & Pete's is a leader in forging innovative strategic partnerships and utilizing technology to bring together casual dining with interactive sports entertainment. The company combines family-based values with a love of all things sports and entertainment in each of its locations. Learn more at chickiesandpetes.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Baldini ---- Baldini Communications, LLC

215-870-5548

[email protected]

SOURCE Chickie’s & Pete’s