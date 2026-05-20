CHICKIE'S & PETE'S FREE TOLL FRIDAY PAYS TOLLS ON THE WAY TO THE SHORE WITH THE SOUTH JERSEY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY TO KICK OFF 100 DAYS OF SUMMER

Honoring Veterans This Memorial Day Weekend with Free Tolls, Crabfries, and a Shore Send-Off at the Frank S. Farley Plaza

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chickie's & Pete's, home of the world-famous Crabfries®, is once again teaming up with the South Jersey Transportation Authority and the Atlantic City Expressway to pay travelers' tolls on Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, May 22, 2026, all drivers passing through the Eastbound Egg Harbor, NJ Toll Plaza Exit will travel free from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Event Details

100 Days of Summer Party at Farley Service Plaza

The celebration runs from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway (Milepost 21.3). The free public event features nearly 70 businesses, vendors, and artists, plus complimentary Crabfries® from the Chickie's & Pete's Food Truck.

Highlights include:

The Funny Farm Rescue Sanctuary – petting zoo for kids

New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City International Airport Fire & Rescue equipment showcase

The HERO Campaign featuring two HERO Patrol Cars

Classic Car Cruise Lot for automobile enthusiasts

Atlantic Cape Community College, Carmine's, Comcast, Lucy the Elephant, Home Depot, Johnson's Popcorn, On the Town Food Tours, and dozens of local merchants

Summer of Shellfish

Free Toll Friday marks the launch of Chickie's & Pete's Annual Summer of Shellfish — a special seasonal menu available all summer long at participating locations.

Honoring Veterans This Memorial Day

Chickie's & Pete's is proud to partner with The Patriot Fund this Memorial Day Weekend. The Patriot Fund supports Veterans as they and their families re-engage in civilian life, providing psychological, emotional, social, and financial resources.

Order the Chickie's "Patriot Punch" cocktail Memorial Day Weekend, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to The Patriot Fund. To learn more or donate, visit patriotfundinc.org

Quote

"Free Toll Friday is one of my favorite summertime traditions. We're excited to be back at Farley Plaza, hosting one of our favorite events this year. We love to send everyone off to the shore in good spirits before a holiday weekend!"

— Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman & CEO, Chickie's & Pete's

About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia institution and the home of the world-famous Crabfries®. For more information, visit ChickiesandPetes.com

Michael G. Baldini

Email: [email protected]

Phone : 215-870-5548

SOURCE Chickie’s & Pete’s