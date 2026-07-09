CHICKIE'S & PETE'S CELEBRATES NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY WITH $1 CRABFRIES AND ALL PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT A GREAT DELAWARE VALLEY CAUSE

13-Year Tradition Continues this Friday July 10ᵗʰ on National French Fry Day

PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly's favorite sports bar and restaurant, Chickie's & Pete's continues their annual celebration of National French Fry Day with $1 World Famous Crabfries® on Friday July 10ᵗʰ.

Continuing a 13-year tradition, all sales from $1 Crabfries® orders and $5 personal pitchers of Miller Lite will be donated to The FOP Charitable Foundation which raises crucial money for a variety of police-related causes in the Delaware Valley.

Chickie's & Pete's celebrates National French Fry Day

In addition, the Chickie's & Pete's Team will travel to select Philadelphia Police Districts and the Philadelphia Police Academy to deliver free lunch to our men and women in blue.

Since the start of this annual event, Chickie's & Pete's has donated more than $250,000 to these great causes benefiting police officers and their families.

The FOP Charitable Foundation awards college scholarships to children and grandchildren of active and retired police officers, provides financial and emotional support to surviving families of fallen officers and offers financial assistance to police families facing severe hardship.

"This is one of our primary philanthropic initiatives and a great Chickie's & Pete's tradition" said Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman and CEO, Chickie's & Pete's.

"We have a long history of partnering with Pete and the team at Chickie's & Pete's and they always go above and beyond" said Roosevelt Poplar, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

About The Philadelphia FOP Charitable Foundation

The Philadelphia FOP Charitable Foundation is a non-profit arm of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and was established to raise money for police officers and their families in need, including annual college scholarships and other worthy charitable causes.

About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-based crab house and sports bar with 18 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada and Missouri. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's began as a single corner bar in Northeast Philadelphia. Its famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® concession locations can be found in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks, and amusement parks throughout the country. The company combines family-based values with a love of all things sports and entertainment in each of its locations. Learn more at chickiesandpetes.com

Media Contact: Michael G. Baldini Email: [email protected] Phone : 215-870-5548

SOURCE Chickie’s & Pete’s