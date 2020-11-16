REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodTech start-up ChickP Protein, Ltd. launches next-gen native starch developed from chickpea for food and beverage applications. It is non-GMO and a co-product of ChickP protein process using a proprietary technology.

ChickP Launches Non-GMO Chickpea Starch

This launch follows the successful introduction last year of a line of innovative chickpea isolates specifically designed for plant-based dairy alternative products. The new native chickpea starch eliminates food waste during processing and ensures a sustainable, clean ingredient. It has a uniquely high amylose to amylopectin ratio, with neutral taste and no aroma.

Due to its narrow granules size distribution compared to pea and potato starches, ChickP Native Starch provides better gelling and thickening properties. As a result, it can be used as a thickening/binding agent in a variety of food applications, including soups, sauces, confectionery, dairy, baked goods, desserts, meat, plant-based meat analogs, and many more applications. ChickP Native Starch also is an excellent raw material for production of extruded snack products and can be deployed as an anti-caking agent for powdered blends, such as instant soups, spices, premixes, etc.

According to Innova Market Insights, the use of specifically identified starches in food and beverage launches has increased globally, featuring a +7% year-over-year growth when comparing 2019 and 2018 launches. In 2019, the top category of global product launches tracked with starches was Bakery (27%), with corn starch being the leading ingredient among the starches tracked. The top positionings of global product launches tracked with starches in 2019 were "No Additives/Preservatives (17%)," "Gluten-Free (15%)," and "Vegetarian (9%)."

"The inspiration for developing a native chickpea starch was to offer another purified fraction from chickpea – similar to ChickP's isolated protein, which contains 90% protein," explains Ram Reifen, MD, founder and CSO of ChickP. "We've extended the purity approach by introducing our pure native chickpea starch, with more than 98% starch content."

The start-up's cutting-edge ability to separate and purify the solid components of the chickpea (protein, starch, and fibers) allows it to offer food manufacturers pure, high-value, functional ingredients that bring significant flexibility to incorporate other ingredients into the formula based on targeted nutritional and functional properties. This can be accomplished without compromise due to existing impurities, such as oil (which leads to rapid oxidation and decreased shelf life), fibers (that can impart rough textures in some food applications), and other micronutrients that negatively impact flavor and color.

"The ChickP technical team currently is developing food applications using our Native chickpea starch," adds Ron Klein, CEO of ChickP. "We invite companies to collaborate with us to create new plant-based products that meet all the demands of today's informed consumers."

About ChickP

ChickP was founded in 2016 on the basis of a patented technology developed after 20 years of research conducted at the Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agricultural, Food, and Environment, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Yissum, the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University, invested in the process via the Agrinnovation Fund, and supported the establishment of ChickP in 2016 as part of its activities. In 2019, Growthwell Group, a Singapore based alternative protein manufacturer, invested in ChickP after receiving backing from the city state's sovereign wealth fund, Temasek. The company manufactures its product line and started commercial operations producing several types of chickpea isolates.

