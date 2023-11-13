ChickP Taps into Active Nutrition Market with Chickpea Protein Isolate

News provided by

ChickP Protein, Ltd.

13 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Israeli foodTech innovator introduces its 90% chickpea isolate into nutrition bars and cereals to nourish active lifestyle consumers

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant protein pioneer ChickP Protein, Ltd. is forging ahead in the active nutrition market to fill the surging demand for natural, high-protein, plant-based nutrition bars and similar on-the-go, better-for-you products. The company developed a line of prototypes, powered by its signature, 90% chickpea isolate, to fit the requirements of active lifestyle consumers and others who live life on-the-go.

Continue Reading
ChickP Taps into Active Nutrition Market with Chickpea Protein Isolate
ChickP Taps into Active Nutrition Market with Chickpea Protein Isolate

The company will showcase protein fortified, granola-based demos at the upcoming Fi Europe 2023, 28-30 November in Frankfurt. On display will be a range of granola-based creations including chickpea protein enriched cereal and energy bars. The samples are composed of nuts, seeds, oats, and green buckwheat, infused with a minimum 30% of the proprietary, 90% chickpea isolate. They are naturally mildly sweetened with honey and agave and are rich in fiber.

"Our foray into the active nutrition market was a logical next step for us," emphasizes Liat Lachish Levy, CEO of ChickP. "We're attuned to the thriving demand for good-for-you nutrition snacks that contain rich amounts of plant-based protein."

 "The key challenge in fortifying energy snacks with vegan forms of protein, is avoiding a bitter aftertaste while retaining a crispy texture," explains Maor Dahan, head of development and applications for ChickP. "Our chickpea isolate solves both challenges. It has a neutral flavor plus a fine consistency for seamless integration. Moreover, it is a complete protein providing all the essential amino acids, including naturally occurring branch-chain amino acids essential for building and maintaining muscle mass. This makes our 90% chickpea protein isolate the ideal choice for those seeking not just protein but a comprehensive nutritional solution."

ChickP pioneered the breakthrough patented technology for producing the flavorless and odorless 90% chickpea isolate, setting a new standard for delivering an all-natural, clean-label and highly functional ingredient uniquely tailored to suit an array of vegan, plant-based alternatives. It is easily incorporated into dairy analogs such as ice cream and barista creamers, as well as cheese and even as a replacement for eggs.

Innova Market Insights has noted a market upswing in nutritional sports bars enriched with plant protein registering a CAGR of 8.4% between 2020 and 2022. Moreover "high protein" takes top position for the cereal/energy/sports bars category.

According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, active Lifestyle users constitute the largest consumer group of high-protein sports nutrition products, even surpassing athletes and are driving significant market growth ." With the current market hovering around USD 10 billion, data from Global Growth Insights published October 23 estimates the active nutrition market to reach nearly USD16 billion in 2031, following a CAGR of almost 17.5%.

With the powerful animal-free food and beverage trend driving industry toward plant-based snacks, ChickP's sustainably sourced chickpea protein isolate has been designated a finalist at the Fi Europe protein innovation awards. As ChickP focuses on improving the active nutrition sector, the company remains committed to continue innovating and supplying its cutting-edge plant-based protein solutions as premium ingredients for an even broader range of food and beverage applications.

Visit ChickP at Fi Europe, Frankfurt, November 28-30, Booth #3.0J160 

About ChickP:

The fast-growing foodTech company is commercially producing a patented 90% chickpea protein isolate for multiple plant-based applications. This functional protein is non-GMO, allergen-free, and has a high nutritional value. ChickP was founded by Ram Reifen, MD, a pediatric gastroenterologist and professor of human nutrition who was driven by a desire to create a protein that can help feed the world while benefiting consumers and food manufacturers. ChickP helps its customers to develop nutritional, plant-based products with speed-to-market and reliability. ChickP is ISO-certified, kosher and halal, and has self-affirmed GRAS status.

For further information, please contact:

Company Contact:

Press Contact:

ChickP Protein Ltd.

Arielle R. Dadon

Senior Brand Marketing and Communications Manager

NutriPR

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-974-2893

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.chickp-protein.com

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.nutripr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274807/ChickP_Nutrition_Market.jpg

SOURCE ChickP Protein, Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.