Chickpea Market size is set to grow by USD 7.41 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snacking item boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chickpea market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.41 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.42% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snacking item is driving market growth, with a trend towards expanding base of the vegan population. However, uncertainty in rainfall affecting the chickpea crop production poses a challenge. Key market players include ABBOTT BLACKSTONE Co. Inc., AdasCan Grain Corp., AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Anu Foods, Ardent Mills LLC, ATC Group India, Bean Growers Australia Ltd., Cono Trading International AG, DHAVAL AGRI EXPORT LLP, GEEWIN EXIM, Hippeas Inc., Nature Bio Foods Ltd., Nature Pulse Botanicals Pvt. Ltd., Organic Products India, Popular Pulse Products Pvt. Ltd., Shri Mahavir Group, Shubhlaxmi Industries, SunOpta Inc., VAD Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd..

Chickpea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7410.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 85% Key countries India, Australia, Burma (Myanmar), US, and Turkey Key companies profiled ABBOTT BLACKSTONE Co. Inc., AdasCan Grain Corp., AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Anu Foods, Ardent Mills LLC, ATC Group India, Bean Growers Australia Ltd., Cono Trading International AG, DHAVAL AGRI EXPORT LLP, GEEWIN EXIM, Hippeas Inc., Nature Bio Foods Ltd., Nature Pulse Botanicals Pvt. Ltd., Organic Products India, Popular Pulse Products Pvt. Ltd., Shri Mahavir Group, Shubhlaxmi Industries, SunOpta Inc., VAD Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd.

The global chickpea market is experiencing growth due to the rising vegan population and increasing consumption of plant-based proteins. In Europe and the US alone, there were 2.6 million and 9 million vegans respectively in 2023, accounting for 3.2% and 3.7% of their populations. With busy lifestyles and the need for convenient, nutritious snacks, the demand for superfood seeds like chickpeas, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and hemp-based food products has surged. This trend is expected to continue, driving the growth of the chickpea market during the forecast period.

The chickpea market has seen significant production and export growth in recent years. Various countries, including China, India, and the United States, have been major contributors to the global chickpea supply. The demand for chickpeas is on the rise due to their nutritional value and versatility in various cuisines. The market is segmented into whole chickpeas, chickpea flour, and chickpea pulp. The use of chickpeas in plant-based protein products and vegan meals is a growing trend. Chickpeas are also used in snacks and salads, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. The market is expected to continue growing due to increasing demand and advancements in chickpea processing technology.

Chickpeas are a vital pulse crop with major production coming from India , Pakistan , and Turkey . However, these countries face challenges due to rainfall dependency and low yields caused by water shortages and drought conditions. In contrast, Iran's chickpea production relies on rainfall but is limited to areas with sufficient moisture. Desi chickpeas need a minimum annual rainfall of 350mm, while Kabuli chickpeas require 450mm. The water demand for chickpeas cultivation remains consistent, making the crop susceptible to drought conditions, particularly during the September growing season. Unpredictable rainfall patterns pose risks to the global chickpea market growth.

The chickpea market faces several challenges in production and distribution. Chickpeas require specific growing conditions, making farming difficult in some regions. Benes and dry conditions are major factors affecting chickpea crops. Additionally, diseases and pests pose significant threats to chickpea production. In terms of distribution, logistics and transportation costs can make it difficult for chickpea producers to reach markets efficiently. Furthermore, consumer preferences and market trends can impact demand for chickpeas. Producers must adapt to these challenges to remain competitive in the chickpea market.

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Desi chickpea

2.2 Kabuli chickpea Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- The global chickpea market is driven by the growth of convenience and grocery stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to an increase in the number of these retail formats worldwide. Consumers prefer these channels for their convenience and unique shopping experiences, including discounts and attractive displays. In the US, the number of supermarkets is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Developing countries are also witnessing an increase in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets due to urbanization and the convenience they offer. Independent retailers and specialty stores also contribute to the market's growth by catering to consumers' preferences and enabling effective marketing and brand-building activities.

The Chickpea market, centered around the major pulse crop Cicer arietinum, experiences significant demand due to its versatility and nutritional benefits. Chickpeas, also known as dry beans or peas, are a staple in various cuisines worldwide, particularly in vegetarian diets. Global pulse production includes a substantial amount of chickpeas, making it a crucial component in the pulse industry. Chickpeas are a popular ingredient in curries, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and salads. With an increasing health awareness trend, the protein-rich legume gains popularity for its high nutritional value. The protein content in chickpeas is a significant draw, with each serving providing approximately 15 grams. Product differentiation in the chickpea market includes various forms such as whole, split, and roasted chickpeas. Additionally, chickpeas are a rich source of fiber, folate, zinc, and other essential nutrients, making them a valuable addition to a balanced diet. The area harvested for chickpea production continues to expand as consumer demand grows, ensuring a steady supply for the global market.

The Chickpea Market encompasses various types of chickpeas, including desi and kabuli, and their derived products such as hummus, falafel, and chickpea flour. These legumes are rich in protein, fiber, and essential minerals, making them a popular choice for vegetarian and vegan diets. The market witnesses significant consumption in regions with a high prevalence of vegetarianism, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia. Chickpeas are also used in various industrial applications, including the production of animal feed and fertilizers. The market is influenced by factors such as supply and demand dynamics, price trends, and consumer preferences. The market is expected to grow due to increasing health consciousness and the rising popularity of plant-based diets.

