Chickpea Market Size to Grow by USD 5.70 billion | 85% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Prominent Chickpea Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist chickpea market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chickpea market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chickpea market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chickpea market vendors

Chickpea Market Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Offline: The offline distribution channel segment held the largest chickpea market share in 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the discounts and attractive shelf displays contribute to unique shopping experiences for consumers and encourage them to purchase chickpeas from supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Online

Geography

APAC: 85% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India , Burma ( Myanmar ), and Pakistan are the key markets for chickpeas in APAC. The high demand for chickpeas and the expansion of the cultivation area for chickpeas crops will fuel the chickpea market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Product

Desi Chickpea



Kabuli Chickpea

Chickpea Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global chickpea market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the chickpea market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Chickpea Market Vendor Insights

The chickpea market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the chickpea market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The chickpea market report also offers information on several market vendors, including

ABBOTT BLACKSTONE Co. Inc.

AdasCan Grain Corp.

AGROCROPS

AGT Food and Ingredients

ATC Group India

Australian Grain Export Pty Ltd.

Bean Growers Australia Ltd.

BroadGrain Commodities Inc.

Cono Trading International AG

Fazlani Exports Pvt. Ltd.

JOVA Graneros SA de CV

Mast Qalander Group of Companies

Natures Pulses Co.

Olam International Ltd.

Popular Pulse Products Pvt. Ltd.

Raviraj Group

Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.

Shri Mahavir Group

VEERRAL AGRO TECH

Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd.

Chickpea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 85% Key consumer countries Turkey, India, Australia, Burma (Myanmar), and Pakistan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABBOTT BLACKSTONE Co. Inc., AdasCan Grain Corp., AGROCROPS, AGT Food and Ingredients, ATC Group India, Australian Grain Export Pty Ltd., Bean Growers Australia Ltd., BroadGrain Commodities Inc., Cono Trading International AG, Fazlani Exports Pvt. Ltd., JOVA Graneros SA de CV, Mast Qalander Group of Companies, Natures Pulses Co., Olam International Ltd., Popular Pulse Products Pvt. Ltd., Raviraj Group, Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., Shri Mahavir Group, VEERRAL AGRO TECH, and Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Desi chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Desi chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Desi chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Desi chickpea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Desi chickpea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Kabuli chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Kabuli chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Kabuli chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Kabuli chickpea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Kabuli chickpea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Burma ( Myanmar ) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

( ) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Burma ( Myanmar ) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Burma ( Myanmar ) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Burma ( Myanmar ) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Burma ( Myanmar ) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AdasCan Grain Corp.

Exhibit 103: AdasCan Grain Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: AdasCan Grain Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: AdasCan Grain Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 AGROCROPS

Exhibit 106: AGROCROPS - Overview



Exhibit 107: AGROCROPS - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: AGROCROPS - Key offerings

11.5 AGT Food and Ingredients

Exhibit 109: AGT Food and Ingredients - Overview



Exhibit 110: AGT Food and Ingredients - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: AGT Food and Ingredients - Key offerings

11.6 ATC Group India

Exhibit 112: ATC Group India - Overview



Exhibit 113: ATC Group India - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: ATC Group India - Key offerings

11.7 Bean Growers Australia Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Bean Growers Australia Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bean Growers Australia Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Bean Growers Australia Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 BroadGrain Commodities Inc.

Exhibit 118: BroadGrain Commodities Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: BroadGrain Commodities Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: BroadGrain Commodities Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 JOVA Graneros SA de CV

Exhibit 121: JOVA Graneros SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 122: JOVA Graneros SA de CV - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: JOVA Graneros SA de CV - Key offerings

11.10 Mast Qalander Group of Companies

Exhibit 124: Mast Qalander Group of Companies - Overview



Exhibit 125: Mast Qalander Group of Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Mast Qalander Group of Companies - Key offerings

11.11 Olam International Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Olam International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Olam International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Olam International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Olam International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Olam International Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

