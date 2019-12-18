Chicony Partners With Emza to Launch the World's First Battery-powered, AI-based Human Sensing Solution for IoT

TAIPEI, Taiwan and GIVATAYIM, Israel, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. (Chicony) (TWSE: 2385), a multinational electronics manufacturer of input devices, power supplies and digital imaging products, and Emza Visual Sense Ltd. (Emza), a provider of clever visual sensor solutions allowing for the wide adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in a variety of applications, announced today that a reference design of the world's first battery-powered human sensing solution for the Internet of Things (IoT) is now available to customers.

Chicony and Emza are bringing the sense of sight to IoT products and systems. Where cameras and motion detectors do not have the intelligence or accuracy to effectively sense and differentiate people, the jointly developed human sensing solution does. Its unique ability to exclusively detect human beings, and their activities, results in reduced false positives and increased cost-effectiveness. The compact unit installs easily, with no infrastructure requirements, and maintains privacy by not storing images.

"Sight-based human sensing is a truly disruptive technology opening up an entire realm of AI opportunities in IoT," commented Roger Lu, President of Chicony. "By integrating Emza's human sensing capabilities with our advanced camera modules and communications components, we can now enrich products and systems with the intelligence and accuracy they never had before."

"We are excited about addressing the rapidly growing demand for IoT solutions together with one of the largest Original Design Manufacturers in the world," added Yoram Zylberberg, CEO of Emza. "With its broad product offering and global reach, Chicony is well positioned to extend our visual sensor solution into a host of markets, including Security, Smart Home, Smart Building, Consumer Appliance, Notebook, Automotive and Industry."

About Chicony

Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. (Chicony) (TWSE: 2385) is a Taiwan-based multinational electronics manufacturer of input devices, power supplies and digital imaging products including desktop and mobile keyboards, digital and PC cameras, integrated webcams and digital video cameras, as well as motherboards for personal computers and notebooks. Founded in 1983 and based in Taipei, Chicony has operations in more than 15 countries worldwide and a client base of top-tier brands like Dropcam, Google, GoPro, HP, Lenovo and more.

About Emza Visual Sense

Emza Visual Sense Ltd. (Emza) designs, develops, manufactures and markets always-on, ultra-low-power, clever visual sensor solutions allowing for the wide adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in a variety of applications. We enable computer manufacturers, appliance OEMs and IoT solution providers to make their products and systems smarter, in industries spanning Smart Home/Building, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and more. Our always-on WiseEye® platform – which integrates unique machine-learning trainable algorithms with a specialized CMOS sensor and AI SOC processor – sits at the edge of the Cloud to optimize data and bandwidth usage, maximize privacy and minimize latency and computing/storage costs. Emza is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Himax Technologies, Inc.

