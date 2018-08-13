Chicopee Gardens Welcomes New Administrator

CHICOPEE, Mass., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicopee Gardens for Nursing and Rehabilitation is pleased to announce that Thomas Rackliffe, NHA has joined their ranks as their new Administrator.

Tom comes to Chicopee with more than a decade of professional long-term care experience and has been a licensed nursing home administrator for four years. During this time, Tom has a proven track record of providing high quality care to residents and brings a vast amount of experience to Chicopee Gardens. "In addition to his breadth of knowledge and expertise," said Tom DePoy, Regional Director of Operations at Priority Healthcare Group, "we recognize that Tom brings both a deep appreciation and familiarity with Chicopee and the local communities we serve."

Previously, Tom served as Administrator of Fitchburg Gardens for Nursing and Rehabilitation, where his leadership and management philosophy contributed greatly to the facility's recent success. In addition, Tom has over twenty years of experience as a respiratory therapist and manager; treating a wide range of acute and long-term care patients.

A Massachusetts native, Tom currently lives in Palmer with his wife and children. When asked about the opportunity to now work closer to home, Rackliffe shared, "Truth is, home is wherever your heart is, and in that sense, Fitchburg Gardens was always my home away from home. That said, it's nice to know my days commuting up the I-90 are now in the rear-view mirror."

To learn more about Chicopee Gardens, visit them online at, chicopee-phg.com

Media Contact: Jeff Deutsch, phgmediarelations@gmail.com

About Chicopee Gardens

Chicopee Gardens is a 68-bed nursing home located in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Chicopee Gardens operated by Priority Healthcare Group, provides individualized long and short-term skilled nursing and rehabilitation care. Founded by owners, David Gamzeh and Akiva Glatzer, Priority Healthcare Group is committed to meeting the unique needs of each community by providing the highest level of nursing and rehabilitation care.

SOURCE Chicopee Gardens

Related Links

http://www.chicopee-phg.com

