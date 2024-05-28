Chicory Expands Leadership Team With First Chief Financial Officer Hire

Stacey Hafers, who led exits at TI Health and Crisp Media, brings 25 years of experience to role

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, has named Stacey Hafers as its first chief financial officer (CFO).

Hafers has over 25 years of experience working at ad tech and digital businesses and joins the company following more than five years at TI Health where she served as CFO ahead of its exit to Real Chemistry. Before this, Hafers was CFO at Crisp Media where she negotiated and oversaw all financial aspects of the sale to Quotient Technology. Her media career background includes senior financial roles at Vibrant Media, Village Voice Media and Walker Digital.

"Chicory has enjoyed spectacular success and with interest in retail media networks continuing to grow, and over 70 retailer integrations on our platform, we're well-positioned to benefit. That's why we felt now was the right time to bring in a seasoned executive like Hafers to join our growing team and help us to maximize the opportunity," said Chicory CEO and co-founder Yuni Baker-Saito.

"I'm excited to be getting back into the advertising and media sector and especially for a company like Chicory where innovation and growth is just starting to ramp up," said Chicory CFO Stacey Hafers. "It's rare to find a platform that has successfully brought publishers, brands and consumers together into a transformative trifecta and I'm looking forward to helping Chicory unlock greater potential."

Notes to editors:

About Chicory

Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, transforms recipe content into commerce media. The platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 123 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on over 5,200 websites and food blogs, including Taste of Home, The Kitchn and LandOLakes.com. Sites enabled with Chicory's technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 70+ leading retailers.

For press enquiries:

Karolina Throssell

Iden

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicory