Chicory Partners with PureWow to Enable Shoppable Media and Shoppable Recipes

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory , the leading digital shopper marketing platform, and PureWow , the digital media brand which is part of Gallery Media Group and specializes in women's lifestyle content, announce a strategic shoppable technology and contextual media partnership. This new partnership enables an innovative ecommerce experience for PureWow's audience of avid cooks and grocery shoppers, and offers shopper marketers the opportunity to influence PureWow's community of 90 million website visitors.

Using Chicory's contextual targeting technology, PureWow can now offer their advertisers effective contextual media solutions that connect brands to PureWow's audience. In-recipe ad units enable brands to target specific ingredients or recipe categories, own ingredients via in-line units, pair their brand's products within related recipe content, and utilize standalone shoppable links that add items into carts instantly. By leveraging Chicory's contextual media solutions, PureWow's advertisers can more effectively influence grocery shoppers and demonstrate retailer support by driving high-intent shoppers to retailer sites.

"At PureWow, we're always looking for new and innovative ways to deliver the best experience to our readers," said Ryan Chambers, SVP of Brand Partnerships, Gallery Media Group. "Our partnership with Chicory is an example of that, enabling people to shop the ingredients from our delicious recipes seamlessly from our website."

Further, PureWow's readers can now purchase all of the ingredients needed for any of the recipes on PureWow.com with a click of Chicory's signature "Get Ingredients" button. Using Chicory's shoppable recipe technology, shoppers who click on the "Get Ingredients" button directly beneath a recipe on PureWow.com are prompted to enter their zip code and select their preferred grocery retailer or marketplace, which includes leading grocers like Amazon, Instacart and Walmart. Shoppers will then be redirected to that retailer's site with all ingredients needed for their selected recipe in their digital cart for easy checkout.

"We're very excited to partner with PureWow, one of the top digital sites in the nation for food and recipe inspiration," said Yuni Sameshima, Chicory's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our new partnership will enhance PureWow's users' digital experience and further drive innovation in grocery ecommerce. We're pleased to power PureWow's ecommerce enhancement, enabling effective and helpful digital moments for their audience and connecting advertisers to PureWow's audience."

