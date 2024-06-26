Chicory Positions Contextual Commerce as a Key Strategy in the Third-Party Cookieless Era

In the ever changing digital landscape, the strategy is key to reaching consumers in the right mindset

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the only end-to-end contextual commerce media platform will be joining customer Mars United Commerce on stage at this year's Retail Media Summit to explore why contextual commerce is a winning strategy ahead of cookie loss.

The session; Contextual Commerce: A Key Alternative for Thriving in The Cookie-less Era will take place on Thursday, June 27th at 10.30am at Path to Purchase's Retail Media Summit in Chicago.

Despite delays in the rollout of third-party cookie deprecation, marketers have been testing various strategies in a bid to future-proof marketing efforts. This extends into the ever-growing retail media and commerce media spaces as marketers look for alternative strategies to reach and influence consumers. For Chicory and Mars United Commerce, Contextual Commerce offers a new complementary and brand-safe tactic to retail media network offerings and is quickly gaining popularity. By using contextual commerce, brands can deliver against different key performance indicators using ads in highly relevant contexts to drive multiple marketing objectives.

In addition to the panel, Chicory will be showcasing its newest ad solutions. Known for driving lower funnel impact, the expansion of its ad product suite now enables Chicory to influence consumers across the entire buying journey by driving increased awareness (Chicory Reach), consideration, and product discovery (Chicory Portfolio). Finally, as part of Chicory Aisle, retailers can also integrate a digital shelf into online recipes and support weekly deals.

"Contextual Commerce is the bridge that allows for a full funnel media solution, making brand media work harder and retail media more efficient," said Julia Miller, Group VP Commerce Media, Mars United Commerce. "Having been a partner for some time, we have tested Chicory's expanded contextual ad solutions with our brand clients and have seen really strong, early results by layering on these additional tactics across the entire funnel."

"We believe in the power of contextually relevant environments -such as recipes - to drive results as they enable advertisers to reach consumers in the right mindset which is the key to success," said Yuni Baker-Saito, CEO and Co-founder. "With the rise of retail media, we have established ourselves and contextual commerce media as a complementary tactic and these new ad products will help solidify that."

Founded in 2013 as a shoppability company, Chicory has evolved into an end-to-end solution for CPG advertisers and retailers by combining unique and engaging media experiences with brand-safe, relevant content. This combination along with Chicory's proprietary shoppable tech enables the company to develop insights that power their optimization tactics and help customers better understand their target audience. Chicory has seen tremendous growth over the past 10+ years. Most recently, the company expanded its leadership team and welcomed its first Chief Financial Officer, moved into a new office space in the heart of Silicon Alley in NYC, and was named one of Inc. Magazines Best Workplaces for 2024.

Today Chicory sees 123M shoppers across its network of 5200+ recipe sites and is integrated with more than 70 retailers. With the rise of retail media, the company has been able to establish itself as a key strategic partner in the off-site strategy for major retailers. Key partners and customers include Mars United Commerce, Giant Eagle, and Chobani.

