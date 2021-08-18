Chicory's New Shopper Surveys Reveal Omnichannel Preferences and Recipe Usage Patterns

Recipes are Inspiring Shoppers and Motivating Purchase

89% of respondents confirmed that they use digital recipes, up 8% since last year.

of respondents confirmed that they use digital recipes, up 8% since last year. In a basic demographic breakdown, men ( 47 %) were nearly as likely to use recipes as women ( 53 %), presenting a smaller gender gap when it comes to meal planning and preparation than in 2020.

%) were nearly as likely to use recipes as women ( %), presenting a smaller gender gap when it comes to meal planning and preparation than in 2020. 83% of respondents answered that they use recipes to "prepare" for shopping trips.

of respondents answered that they use recipes to "prepare" for shopping trips. 57% build their list weekly or more often. This number is up 5% from 2020.

build their list weekly or more often. This number is up 5% from 2020. Year over year, recipes remain the #1 driver of new product trial. With 43% of respondents saying that an ingredient being called for in a recipe they plan on cooking is what inspires them to try new products, this shows the increased importance of recipes in the buyer's journey.

driver of new product trial. With of respondents saying that an ingredient being called for in a recipe they plan on cooking is what inspires them to try new products, this shows the increased importance of recipes in the buyer's journey. 65% of consumers surveyed report cooking from home more frequently than in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Breaking Down Omnichannel Shopping

Once shoppers were inspired and motivated to purchase, Chicory sought to gain clarity on what really drives that purchase and how it occurs, given the numerous channels available to today's shopper.

When asked why they visit the retailer site, the most obvious answer (to buy groceries) wasn't #1 . 61% of shoppers visit retailer sites to search for sales, discounts and coupons , proof of the importance of pre-shop planning and list building.

. of shoppers visit retailer sites to , proof of the importance of pre-shop planning and list building. 41% of shoppers go to the retailer's website to buy groceries based on their already-made grocery shopping list.

of shoppers go to the retailer's website to buy groceries based on their already-made grocery shopping list. 65% of shoppers already know what they will purchase before reaching the retailer's website, further proving the importance for brands to get in front of customers during that list-making moment.

of shoppers already know what they will purchase before reaching the retailer's website, further proving the importance for brands to get in front of customers during that list-making moment. Overall more consumers shop online more frequently, not just for special occasions. 63% of shoppers are placing online grocery orders multiple times per month, and 80% are placing online grocery orders at least once a month.

Methodology

Chicory conducted its second Omnichannel Survey from June 9 to 10, 2021, and surveyed 690 total consumers, aged 18 to 60 years old. Chicory conducted its 2021 Annual Recipe Survey from July 9 to 10, 2021, and surveyed 834 total American consumers aged 18 to 60+ years old.

About Chicory

Chicory is an NYC-based tech firm and the leading contextual commerce platform for CPG and grocery brands. Its signature "Get Ingredients" button can be found on over 1,500 recipe websites, including Taste of Home, Delish, LandOLakes.com and thousands of influencer food blogs. Leveraging its extensive recipe network, Chicory partners with leading CPG brands like Campbell's and grocery retailers like Wakefern to serve hyper-relevant ads to consumers in the moments when they're planning their grocery purchases. As the pioneer of shoppable recipes and the expert in contextual commerce, Chicory creates the digital tools to take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in a few clicks. Learn more at www.chicory.co .

Contact: Chicory

Laura Wallace

Marketing Director

[email protected]

(917) 463-3434

SOURCE Chicory

Related Links

http://www.chicory.co

