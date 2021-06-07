Chico's FAS, Inc. Affirms Commitment to Taking All Appropriate Steps to Drive Shareholder Value

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or "Chico's FAS") today issued the following statement regarding the press release and letter issued by The Barington Group ("Barington"):

Chico's FAS has ongoing conversations with its shareholders, including Barington, to discuss the Company's strategy and operating plans and appreciates the input it receives.

The Company is making tremendous progress in its turnaround strategy to become a digital-first, customer-led company. This work, which commenced in the third quarter of 2019, was showing significant traction prior to the pandemic. In addition, actions taken over the last 18 months to reduce costs and strengthen the Company's balance sheet provide a strong financial foundation to invest and grow for the foreseeable future.

Chico's FAS looks forward to sharing more about the Company's progress on its first quarter 2021 results tomorrow.

We look forward to continuing to engage with all of our shareholders, including Barington, about this work and the execution of our transformation strategy. We are committed to taking all appropriate actions to improve performance and drive shareholder value.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's, WHBM and Soma - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 1,302 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 68 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels.

For more detailed information on the Company, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

