Chico's FAS, Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Announce New Habitat Neighborhood - Chico's Heritage Heights

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) and Habitat for Humanity today announced the unveiling of Chico's Heritage Heights, a new Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties neighborhood that is slated to break ground in spring 2020.

The new neighborhood is 20 acres located in the Harlem Heights community of Lee County, Florida. It will provide approximately 140 affordable homes with a mix of single and multi-family units to qualified low-income families. Chico's FAS corporate philanthropy will help to fund the homes, and its employees will help to build them.

Chico's FAS, Inc. has proudly partnered with Habitat for Humanity since 2001 with a shared vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to call home. To date, Chico's FAS has helped raise nearly $2 million for Habitat in Southwest Florida, and its associates have volunteered more than 8,000 hours to help build homes for families in local communities. The new neighborhood further demonstrates Chico's FAS's commitment to empowering local families through affordable homeownership. Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties has deep roots in Harlem Heights and has been building homes there since 1979.

Chico's Heritage Heights was announced as part of a special dedication ceremony for the Company's 50th and 51st sponsored homes in the Majorca Palms community, which has 60 Habitat homes, six of which have been built and sponsored by Chico's FAS. Chico's FAS leadership, community leaders and dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Lori Shaffer, SVP of Outlets for Chico's FAS and the chair of the Company's Corporate Giving Board, said, "This new neighborhood is an important milestone in our long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity. Chico's Heritage Heights represents an opportunity to empower 140 Habitat homeowner families by promoting better employment, education and health outcomes. We are committed to the communities in which we operate, and we are proud that our collective efforts will help facilitate economic growth. We look forward to working alongside Habitat as we develop the new neighborhood and change the lives for many local families."

"At Chico's FAS, we are committed to empowering women, and we are proud to help hard working families achieve their dream of homeownership. The new owner of our 50th sponsored home is a single mother of two and a Lee County educator, it is women like Jamika that inspire our company to do more to help solve the issue of affordable housing in SWFL. Cindy and Kerbin, the owners of our 51st home, are a hard working couple with four children who until Habitat, lived in a two-bedroom apartment that flooded every time it rained. The lives of both families as well as the health of their children will improve due to safe, affordable homes," continued Ms. Shaffer.

"To have a corporate partner like Chico's FAS is a game-changer," says Becky Sanders Lucas, Vice President, Community Outreach for Habitat Lee and Hendry Counties. "Chico's FAS continually steps up. They have been our lead supporter of Women Build the past nine years and often partner on three homes a year. It's not just the financial support. Their employees are out year-round volunteering. When you have a company that is holistically engaged it becomes part of the culture. We couldn't do this neighborhood without our friends at Chico's FAS and are excited for the future of SWFL thanks to this partnership."

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, visit Habitat4Humanity.org and to learn more about Chico's FAS, Inc. corporate cause-related initiatives and commitment to empowering women visit ChicosFAS-Cares.com.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

The Company, through its brands – Chico's, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale™ is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of February 2, 2019, the Company operated 1,418 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 83 international franchise locations in Mexico. The Company's merchandise is also available

at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third party channels. For more detailed information on the Company, please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF LEE AND HENDRY COUNTIES, INC.

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties is one of the largest Habitat affiliates in the country. Since 1982, 1,550 families in need of a hand up have partnered with Habitat Lee and Hendry to build or improve their home. Habitat homeowners, alongside volunteers, help build their own home and pay an affordable mortgage. Through volunteering, financial or material donations, everyone can help Lee and Hendry county families achieve strength, stability and independence. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit www.habitat4humanity.org

