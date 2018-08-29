Chico's FAS, Inc. Announces 14th Annual Partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE : CHS ) and its family of brands, Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma, announce its 14th annual partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a national nonprofit organization that connects people with trusted breast cancer information and a community of support.

"Chico's FAS is committed to women's health and well-being," said Shelley Broader, President and CEO, Chico's FAS, Inc. "Living Beyond Breast Cancer is the best resource we know for those affected by breast cancer. We are proud to be their largest corporate partner and look forward to continuing to build awareness and help raise the critical funds needed so that no one feels alone or without resources."

Throughout the campaign, Chico's FAS will collect monetary donations at its Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma boutiques, outlets and online. Chico's and White House Black Market will donate a portion of sales from specially designed product, up to a combined maximum donation of $462,000, to Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Soma will donate $5 for every bra fit in their boutiques and outlets, up to $125,000.

"Chico's FAS, Inc.'s commitment to and generous support of LBBC over the last 14 years has been key to the organization's growth," said Jean A. Sachs, MSS, MLSP, CEO of Living Beyond Breast Cancer. "The women we serve welcome the opportunity to support our mission while shopping. We are excited about the products featured this year and to welcome the Chico's FAS team at our programs and events."

The Company will also serve as a sponsor at the 2018 Living Beyond Breast Cancer Conference, as well as multiple Reach & Raise events throughout the U.S. Additionally, Chico's FAS will once again sponsor LBBC's annual gala, The Butterfly Ball, in Philadelphia, PA this October.

Since 2004 Chico's FAS, with the support of its generous customers, has raised nearly $8 million for Living Beyond Breast Cancer. For more information, visit www.ChicosFAS-cares.com.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.



The Company, through its brands – Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma®, is a leading omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of August 4, 2018, the Company operated 1,440 stores in the US and Canada and sold merchandise through 77 franchise locations in Mexico. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com as well as through third party channels. For more detailed information on Chico's FAS, Inc., please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

ABOUT LIVING BEYOND BREAST CANCER (LBBC)



Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC) is a nonprofit organization whose vision is a world where no one impacted by breast cancer feels uninformed or alone. To strive toward reaching that vision, LBBC's mission is to connect people with trusted breast cancer information and a community of support. LBBC addresses the current needs of people affected by breast cancer, whether they are newly diagnosed, in treatment, recovery or living with a history of or managing a metastatic form of the disease. Resources are developed in collaboration with the nation's leading oncologists, health professionals and ally organizations and are delivered by people who understand the physical and emotional complexities of breast cancer. LBBC offers its programs and services in a variety of printed and digital formats. For more information, visit them at LBBC.ORG.

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chicosfas.com

