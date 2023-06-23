Chico's FAS, Inc. Announces New $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

News provided by

Chico's FAS, Inc.

23 Jun, 2023, 14:30 ET

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing commitment to return value to its shareholders, Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) ("Chico's FAS" or "Company") announced that its Board of Directors ("Board") authorized a new share repurchase program ("Program") for up to $100 million of the Company's common stock and canceled the remainder of its $300 million share repurchase program, which was announced in November 2015. The Company completed all but $35.4 million of its previous share repurchase authorization.

The Program authorizes the purchase of the Company's common stock in open market transactions made in accordance with the provisions of Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), privately negotiated transactions, trading plans adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, block transactions, or otherwise. The Program permits the Company to repurchase shares of the Company's common stock at any time or from time-to-time at management's discretion.

The actual means, timing, number, and purchase price of any shares purchased under the Program will depend on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the market price of the Company's common stock, general business and market conditions, other investment opportunities, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements. The Program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares. The Program has no expiration date and may be suspended, modified, or terminated by the Board at any time.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, FL. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's®, White House Black Market®, and Soma® – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes, and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques, and through StyleConnect®, the Company's customized, branded, digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever, and however they prefer.

As of April 29, 2023, the Company operated 1,262 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexico and through two domestic franchise locations in airports. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, and www.soma.com.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

Investor Relations Contact:

Julie MacMedan
Chico's FAS, Inc.
(239) 346-4384
[email protected]

Chico's FAS, Inc. • 11215 Metro Parkway • Fort Myers, Florida 33966 • (239) 277-6200

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.

Also from this source

Chico's FAS, Inc. Publishes Its Environmental, Social, and Governance 2022 Impact Report

Chico's FAS, Inc. Announces CFO Transition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.