Chico's FAS, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Sales and Earnings Conference Call

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Women's specialty retailer Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company") will host a conference call with security analysts on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the operating results for the third quarter ended November 2, 2019.

The conference call is being webcast live over the Internet, which you may access in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.chicosfas.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available online for one year at http://chicosfas.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

The phone number for the call is 1-877-883-0383. International callers should use 1-412-902-6506. The Elite Entry number, 5296467, is required to join the conference call. Interested participants should call 10-15 minutes prior to the 8:00 a.m. start to be placed in queue.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

The Company, through its brands – Chico's, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale™ is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of August 3, 2019, the Company operated 1,387 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 83 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport stores. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels. For more detailed information on the Company, please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tom Filandro

ICR, Inc.

(646) 277–1235

tom.filandro@icrinc.com

Chico's FAS, Inc. • 11215 Metro Parkway • Fort Myers, Florida 33966 • (239) 277-6200

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.

