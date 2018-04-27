Chico's FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share

The Company, through its brands – Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma, is a leading omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories.

As of February 3, 2018, the Company operated 1,460 stores in the US and Canada and sold merchandise through 94 franchise locations in Mexico. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com. For more detailed information on Chico's FAS, Inc., please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

