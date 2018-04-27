Chico's FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share of its common stock, a 3.0% increase over the dividend rate from June 2017. The dividend is payable on July 2, 2018 to Chico's FAS shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2018.
ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.
The Company, through its brands – Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma, is a leading omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories.
As of February 3, 2018, the Company operated 1,460 stores in the US and Canada and sold merchandise through 94 franchise locations in Mexico. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com. For more detailed information on Chico's FAS, Inc., please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.
Executive Contact:
Julie Lorigan
Vice President – Investor Relations,
Public Relations and Corporate Communications
Chico's FAS, Inc.
(239) 346-4199
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicos-fas-inc-declares-cash-dividend-of-0-085-per-share-300637487.html
SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.
