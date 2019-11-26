Chico's FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.0875 Per Share

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share of its common stock, a 3.0% increase over the dividend rate from December 2018. The dividend is payable on December 20, 2019 to Chico's FAS shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2019.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (the "Company"), through its brands – Chico's®, White House Black Market®, Soma® and TellTale™, a digital-first intimates brand, is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of November 2, 2019, the Company operated 1,373 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 89 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels. For more detailed information on the Company, please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tom Filandro

ICR, Inc.

(646) 277-1235

tom.filandro@icrinc.com

