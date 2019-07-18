Chico's FAS, Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Campus Lockdown

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or Chico's FAS) issued the following statement regarding a lockdown at its corporate campus in Fort Myers:

Earlier today, Chico's FAS security personnel received an anonymous call regarding the threat of an active shooter in the area around its corporate headquarters facility in Fort Myers.

The security and safety of our employees is of paramount importance to Chico's FAS. Local law enforcement and other emergency personnel were immediately notified, and are presently on site. As a precaution, and consistent with existing security protocols and policies, all employees were notified of the situation in real-time. A lockdown of all facilities has been initiated, and employees at the site have been instructed by local law enforcement to shelter in place at a secure location.

No actual shooter has been identified, and the Company is currently unaware of any injuries.

Chico's FAS is working closely with local authorities to provide all information to ensure the corporate facilities are secure, investigate the threat and monitor the situation.

