Chico's FAS, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

For the thirteen weeks ended May 5, 2018 (the "first quarter"), the Company reported net income of $29.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $33.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the thirteen weeks ended April 29, 2017 ("last year's first quarter").

"While we are pleased with the launch of our new sales-driving initiatives, first quarter customer traffic was challenging," said Shelley Broader, CEO and President of the Company. "We leveraged strong inventory management and targeted promotions, which resulted in an improvement in trends."

"We are seeing initial success with our recently-launched ShopRunner partnership and we look forward to the ramp up of our brand offerings on Amazon.com and QVC." Ms. Broader continued, "Over the long-term, we expect these new channels will drive stronger customer traffic and sales. We remain confident in our future and our ability to deliver sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders."

Business Highlights

The Company continues to make progress on its strategic initiative to build new channels of growth and increase brand awareness. During the first quarter of 2018:

The Company announced its collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. to offer a select assortment of Chico's brand merchandise on Amazon.com.

Soma, the Company's Intimate Apparel brand, debuted on the multi-platform retailer QVC on May 5 th during the "AM Style" broadcast. The brand's popular Vanishing collection sold out in minutes.

during the "AM Style" broadcast. The brand's popular Vanishing collection sold out in minutes. The Company launched its partnership with ShopRunner, the free two-day shipping and seamless payment e-commerce network, at the end of March. All three of the Company's brands, Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma are available to ShopRunner's several million active members.

Net Sales

For the first quarter, net sales were $561.8 million compared to $583.7 million in last year's first quarter. This decrease of 3.8% primarily reflects a comparable sales decline of 5.9% and the impact of 41 net store closures since last year's first quarter, partially offset by the favorable impact of the calendar shift due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2017. The comparable sales decline was primarily driven by lower transaction count.

Comparable Sales











Thirteen Weeks Ended









May 5, 2018 (1)



April 29, 2017

Chico's







(5.5)%



(10.0)%

White House Black Market







(6.6)%



(9.7)%

Soma







(5.8)%



0.2 %

Total Company







(5.9)%



(8.7)%









(1) Comparable sales for the first quarter have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the calendar shift due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2017. Fiscal 2018 comparable sales represents sales for the thirteen weeks ended May 5, 2018 compared to sales for the thirteen weeks ended May 6, 2017.

Gross Margin

For the first quarter, gross margin was $226.9 million, or 40.4% of net sales, compared to $237.4 million, or 40.7% of net sales, in last year's first quarter. This 30 basis point decrease primarily reflects the initial implementation costs and launch of a new expedited shipping program, partially offset by a 70 basis point improvement in maintained margin.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

For the first quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were $186.4 million, or 33.2% of net sales, compared to $182.5 million, or 31.3% of net sales, for last year's first quarter. This increase of $3.9 million, or 2.1%, primarily reflects investments in first quarter marketing and technology.

Income Tax Expense

For the first quarter, the effective tax rate was 27.9% compared to 38.2% for last year's first quarter. The reduction in our effective tax rate for current year of 10.3% is primarily the result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("U.S. tax reform") which reduced the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. This reduction is partially offset by a 225 basis point increase related to excess tax benefits on the accounting for employee share-based awards.

Cash and Marketable Securities

At the end of the first quarter, cash and marketable securities totaled $254.7 million compared to $169.8 million at the end of the first quarter last year. This $85.0 million increase primarily reflects cash generated from operating activities.

Inventories

At the end of the first quarter, inventories totaled $253.8 million compared to $273.9 million at the end of the first quarter last year. This $20.1 million decrease, or 7.3%, primarily reflects our ability to align inventory levels with sales.

Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Full-Year Outlook

For second quarter fiscal 2018, the Company is anticipating a mid-to-high single digit decline in net sales and a low-to-mid single digit decline in consolidated comparable sales. The Company expects gross margin rate as a percentage of net sales to be approximately flat compared to second quarter fiscal 2017. The Company also anticipates SG&A expenses to be up slightly compared to second quarter fiscal 2017.

For full-year fiscal 2018, the Company is anticipating a mid-single digit decline in net sales and a low-to-mid single digit decline in consolidated comparable sales. The Company expects gross margin rate expansion in the range of 50 to 75 basis points over fiscal 2017. The Company also anticipates SG&A expenses to be approximately flat compared to fiscal 2017. Given the early nature of the new sales-driving initiatives, we do not expect a material impact to the Company's fiscal 2018 financial results.

The Company estimates a fiscal 2018 tax rate in the range of 26% to 28%. In addition, the Company anticipates 2018 capital expenditures to be $60 million to $70 million, primarily driven by store reinvestments and technology enhancements.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

The Company, through its brands – Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma, is a leading omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of May 5, 2018, the Company operated 1,451 stores in the US and Canada and sold merchandise through 94 franchise locations in Mexico. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com as well as through third party channels. For more detailed information on Chico's FAS, Inc., please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

May 5, 2018

April 29, 2017

Amount

% of

Sales

Amount

% of

Sales Net Sales:













Chico's $ 300,936



53.6 %

$ 310,127



53.1 % White House Black Market 182,648



32.5



193,332



33.1

Soma 78,231



13.9



80,269



13.8

Total Net Sales 561,815



100.0



583,728



100.0

Cost of goods sold 334,947



59.6



346,315



59.3

Gross Margin 226,868



40.4



237,413



40.7

Selling, general and administrative expenses 186,419



33.2



182,539



31.3

Income from Operations 40,449



7.2



54,874



9.4

Interest expense, net (245)



0.0



(455)



(0.1)

Income before Income Taxes 40,204



7.2



54,419



9.3

Income tax provision 11,200



2.0



20,800



3.5

Net Income $ 29,004



5.2 %

$ 33,619



5.8 % Per Share Data:













Net income per common share-basic $ 0.23







$ 0.26





Net income per common and common equivalent share–diluted $ 0.23







$ 0.26





Weighted average common shares outstanding–basic 125,277







126,050





Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding–diluted 125,316







126,103





Dividends declared per share $ 0.1700







$ 0.1650







Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)



May 5, 2018

February 3, 2018

April 29, 2017 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,547



$ 160,071



$ 119,142

Marketable securities, at fair value 61,196



60,060



50,629

Inventories 253,777



233,726



273,878

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,494



60,668



46,900

Total Current Assets 562,014



514,525



490,549

Property and Equipment, net 407,569



421,038



460,845

Other Assets:









Goodwill 96,774



96,774



96,774

Other intangible assets, net 38,930



38,930



38,930

Other assets, net 10,707



16,338



18,432

Total Other Assets 146,411



152,042



154,136



$ 1,115,994



$ 1,087,605



$ 1,105,530













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 138,439



$ 118,253



$ 133,278

Current debt 15,000



15,000



15,000

Other current and deferred liabilities 145,893



133,715



149,151

Total Current Liabilities 299,332



266,968



297,429

Noncurrent Liabilities:









Long-term debt 49,868



53,601



64,801

Deferred liabilities 99,330



103,282



115,543

Deferred taxes 6,560



7,372



14,613

Total Noncurrent Liabilities 155,758



164,255



194,957

Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred stock —



—



—

Common stock 1,292



1,275



1,295

Additional paid-in capital 471,458



468,806



453,999

Treasury stock, at cost (413,465)



(413,465)



(395,585)

Retained earnings 601,801



599,810



553,466

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (182)



(44)



(31)

Total Shareholders' Equity 660,904



656,382



613,144



$ 1,115,994



$ 1,087,605



$ 1,105,530



Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

May 5, 2018

April 29, 2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 29,004



$ 33,619

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 22,445



25,145

Loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment 1,031



513

Deferred income taxes (838)



4,905

Share-based compensation expense 5,055



5,794

Deferred rent and lease credits (5,594)



(4,358)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Inventories (20,875)



(41,516)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,270



5,955

Accounts payable 9,253



6,358

Accrued and other liabilities 10,143



(19,724)

Net cash provided by operating activities 61,894



16,691

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (9,123)



(8,491)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 7,965



8,259

Purchases of property and equipment, net (9,991)



(9,531)

Net cash used in investing activities (11,149)



(9,763)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Payments on borrowings (3,750)



(5,000)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 605



1,062

Dividends paid (11,065)



(10,862)

Repurchase of common stock —



(9,498)

Payments of tax withholdings related to share-based awards (2,991)



(5,599)

Net cash used in financing activities (17,201)



(29,897)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (68)



(24)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 33,476



(22,993)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of period 160,071



142,135

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of period $ 193,547



$ 119,142



Supplemental Detail on Net Income Per Share Calculation

In accordance with accounting guidance, unvested share-based payment awards that include non-forfeitable rights to dividends, whether paid or unpaid, are considered participating securities. As a result, such awards are required to be included in the calculation of earnings per common share pursuant to the "two-class" method. For the Company, participating securities are comprised entirely of unvested restricted stock awards and performance-based restricted stock units ("PSUs") that have met their relevant performance criteria.

Net income per share is determined using the two-class method when it is more dilutive than the treasury stock method. Basic net income per share is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period, including participating securities. Diluted net income per share reflects the dilutive effect of potential common shares from non-participating securities such as stock options, PSUs and restricted stock units. For the thirteen weeks ended May 5, 2018 and April 29, 2017, potential common shares were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS to the extent they were antidilutive.

The following unaudited table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted net income per share shown on the face of the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income (in thousands, except per share amounts):





Thirteen Weeks Ended



May 5, 2018

April 29, 2017 Numerator







Net income

$ 29,004



$ 33,619

Net income and dividends declared allocated to participating securities

(714)



(741)

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 28,290



$ 32,878











Denominator







Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

125,277



126,050

Dilutive effect of non-participating securities

39



53

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding – diluted

125,316



126,103











Net Income Per Share:







Basic

$ 0.23



$ 0.26

Diluted

$ 0.23



$ 0.26



Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Store Count and Square Footage Thirteen Weeks Ended May 5, 2018 (Unaudited)





















February 3,

2018

New Stores

Closures

May 5,

2018



Store Count:

















Chico's frontline boutiques 568



—



(4)



564





Chico's outlets 120



—



—



120





Chico's Canada 4



—



—



4





WHBM frontline boutiques 404



—



(1)



403





WHBM outlets 69



—



—



69





WHBM Canada 6



—



—



6





Soma frontline boutiques 270



—



(4)



266





Soma outlets 19



—



—



19





Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 1,460



—



(9)



1,451















































February 3,

2018

New Stores

Closures

Other changes in SSF

May 5,

2018 Net Selling Square Footage (SSF):

















Chico's frontline boutiques 1,555,671



—



(11,458)



(1,604)



1,542,609

Chico's outlets 302,088



—



—



—



302,088

Chico's Canada 9,695



—



—



—



9,695

WHBM frontline boutiques 939,606



—



(2,345)



670



937,931

WHBM outlets 143,963



—



—



—



143,963

WHBM Canada 14,891



—



—



—



14,891

Soma frontline boutiques 511,989



—



(7,335)



—



504,654

Soma outlets 35,541



—



—



—



35,541

Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 3,513,444



—



(21,138)



(934)



3,491,372



As of May 5, 2018, the Company also sold merchandise through 94 international franchise locations.

