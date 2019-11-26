Chico's FAS, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter GAAP loss of $0.07 per diluted share; Adjusted loss of $0.04 per diluted share

Sequential improvement in comparable sales for all brands

Executing on strategic priorities, investing in growth areas, maintaining cost discipline

Updates full-year fiscal 2019 outlook to reflect improvements in the business and tariff impact

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2019 third quarter ended November 2, 2019.

For the thirteen weeks ended November 2, 2019 (the "third quarter"), the Company reported a net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.07 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.05 earnings per diluted share, for the thirteen weeks ended November 3, 2018 ("last year's third quarter"). The Company reported third quarter adjusted net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.04 loss per diluted share, as presented in the related accompanying GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.

For the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $8.4 million, or $0.07 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $52.3 million, or $0.41 earnings per diluted share, for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 3, 2018. For the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019, the Company reported adjusted net income of $0.9 million, or $0.01 earnings per diluted share, as presented in the related accompanying GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate that we are gaining traction on our strategic priorities. Comparable sales improved sequentially by 10.4 percentage points at White House Black Market and by 2 points at Chico's, our largest brand. In addition, Soma's comparable sales increased double-digits for the second consecutive quarter. Each of these achievements indicate that the actions being taken are positively impacting results," said Bonnie Brooks, CEO and President.

"Our customers are also responding to our brands' better product, stronger marketing and changes to store presentation. I firmly believe the Company's turnaround is on the right track, and we have updated our full-year financial outlook to reflect the positive momentum of our business," continued Ms. Brooks.

Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Business Highlights

The following fiscal 2019 third quarter business highlights reflect the Company's progress executing on its three strategic priorities: (i) driving stronger sales through improved product and marketing; (ii) optimizing the customer journey by simplifying, digitizing and extending the Company's unique and personalized service; and (iii) transforming sourcing and supply chain operations to increase product speed to market and improve quality.

Chico's ® reported sequential improvement in comparable sales, reflecting a focus on key items and a more balanced inventory position between basics and fashion.

reported sequential improvement in comparable sales, reflecting a focus on key items and a more balanced inventory position between basics and fashion. White House Black Market ® ("WHBM") reported sequential improvement in comparable sales enabled by changes made in talent, merchandising and product design.

("WHBM") reported sequential improvement in comparable sales enabled by changes made in talent, merchandising and product design. Soma ® reported double-digit positive comparable sales growth for the second consecutive quarter, driven by product innovation and inventory and marketing investments.

reported double-digit positive comparable sales growth for the second consecutive quarter, driven by product innovation and inventory and marketing investments. In the third quarter, the Company strengthened its product teams and made investments in growth areas, such as digital and customer experience. The Company also repositioned some departments, consolidated others, and reduced areas where the Company can operate more efficiently with fewer resources.

The Company completed the implementation of its Buy On-Line, Pick-up In-Store (BOPIS) capability across all of its brands.

The Company is actively diversifying its country of origin mix and reducing manufacturing penetration in China , thereby mitigating the majority of tariff increases.

Net Sales

For the third quarter, net sales were $484.7 million compared to $499.9 million in last year's third quarter. This decrease of 3.0% reflects a comparable sales decline of 2.2% as well as the impact of 58 net store closures since last year's third quarter. The comparable sales decline was driven by lower average dollar sale, partially offset by an increase in transaction count. In the third quarter, comparable sales at Soma were up positive double-digits for the second consecutive quarter while Chico's and WHBM posted sequential quarter-over-quarter improvement by adjusting product assortment and presentation.

Comparable Sales





Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



November 2, 2019

November 3, 2018

November 2, 2019

November 3, 2018 Chico's

(3.6) %

(10.2) %

(5.8) %

(6.4) % White House Black Market

(5.7)



(5.1)



(10.6)



(5.1)

Soma

11.3



2.4



8.6



(1.6)

Total Company

(2.2)



(6.8)



(5.2)



(5.3)



Gross Margin

For the third quarter, gross margin was $171.0 million, or 35.3% of net sales, compared to $181.0 million, or 36.2% of net sales, in last year's third quarter. This 90-basis point decrease primarily reflects accelerated depreciation as a result of our previously announced retail fleet optimization plan and the impact of severance and other related net charges (collectively, "Severance Charges") in connection with actions taken to reposition our organizational structure.

Excluding the 60 basis-point impact of accelerated depreciation and Severance Charges, gross margin decreased 30 basis points as a result of the clearance of seasonal merchandise and the impact of tariffs, partially offset by improvement in occupancy costs as a percent of sales.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

For the third quarter, selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $180.6 million, or 37.3% of net sales, compared to $178.4 million, or 35.7% of net sales, for last year's third quarter. The $2.2 million increase primarily includes Severance Charges in connection with our revised organizational structure.

Retail Fleet Optimization Plan

In the third quarter, the Company recorded pre-tax accelerated depreciation charges of property and equipment within cost of goods sold ("COGS") of $2.1 million, or 40 basis points, related to our retail fleet optimization plan. On an after-tax basis, the third quarter impact of these charges was $1.5 million, or $0.01 earnings per diluted share.

Severance Charges

In the third quarter, the Company recorded pre-tax Severance Charges of $2.8 million. These charges are reflected in the financial statements as $1.0 million, or 20 basis points, in COGS and $1.8 million, or 40 basis points, in SG&A. On an after-tax basis, the third quarter impact of these charges was $2.1 million, or $0.02 earnings per diluted share.

Income Taxes

For the third quarter, the effective tax rate was 14.7% compared to (141.7)% for last year's third quarter. The 14.7% effective tax rate was primarily the result of an income tax benefit on the third quarter operating loss, offset by an unfavorable fiscal 2018 provision-to-return adjustment, and a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets for charitable contributions with limitations. The favorable prior year effective tax rate was primarily due to the Company's ability to accelerate certain income tax deductions into the 2017 federal tax return as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt

At the end of the third quarter, cash and marketable securities totaled $127.4 million while debt totaled $46.3 million.

Inventories

At the end of the third quarter, inventories totaled $277.5 million compared to $266.1 million at the end of last year's third quarter. This $11.4 million, or 4.3%, increase primarily reflects continued investment in Soma inventory to fund growth.

Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Outlook

The Company is initiating outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and is updating its previously provided full-year fiscal 2019 outlook to reflect improvements in the business. The outlook for both the fourth quarter and fiscal year now includes the incremental impact of tariffs, while excluding expected net charges related to the Company's retail fleet optimization plan and Severance Charges.

The Company continues to manage through its turnaround and anticipates continued improvement in net sales and comparable sales trends as progress executing its strategic priorities continues.

For the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, compared to the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter:

The Company anticipates a low single-digit decline in total net sales and consolidated comparable sales.

The Company expects gross margin as a percent of net sales to be down approximately 100 to 150 basis points, due primarily to incremental costs from tariffs.

SG&A expenses are expected to be down approximately $5 to $7 million , reflecting ongoing cost management.

For full year fiscal 2019, compared to full year fiscal 2018:

The Company anticipates a mid single-digit decline in total net sales and consolidated comparable sales.

The Company expects gross margin as a percent of net sales to be down 150 to 200 basis points consistent with previous guidance, which now includes our consideration of incremental costs in the second half of fiscal 2019 associated with tariffs.

The Company anticipates SG&A expenses to be down approximately $10 million , reflecting ongoing cost management, consistent with previous guidance.

, reflecting ongoing cost management, consistent with previous guidance. The Company expects capital expenditures to be approximately $40 million to $45 million , primarily driven by store reinvestments and technology enhancements.

to , primarily driven by store reinvestments and technology enhancements. The Company estimates a full year income tax provision of approximately $2 to $3 million , which excludes accelerated depreciation related to our fleet optimization plan and Severance Charges in connection with our revised organizational structure.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

The Company, through its brands – Chico's, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale™ is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of November 2, 2019, the Company operated 1,373 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 89 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels. For more detailed information on the Company, please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

November 2, 2019

November 3, 2018

November 2, 2019

November 3, 2018

Amount

% of

Sales

Amount

% of

Sales

Amount

% of

Sales

Amount

% of

Sales Net Sales:





























Chico's $ 249,973



51.5 %

$ 259,503



51.9 %

$ 795,599



52.6 %

$ 847,247



52.8 % White House Black Market 154,941



32.0



167,805



33.6



455,695



30.2



519,391



32.3

Soma (1) 79,792



16.5



72,569



14.5



259,496



17.2



239,774



14.9

Total Net Sales 484,706



100.0



499,877



100.0



1,510,790



100.0



1,606,412



100.0

Cost of goods sold 313,668



64.7



318,899



63.8



980,299



64.9



1,001,699



62.4

Gross Margin 171,038



35.3



180,978



36.2



530,491



35.1



604,713



37.6

Selling, general and administrative

expenses 180,586



37.3



178,394



35.7



536,977



35.5



538,902



33.5

(Loss) Income from Operations (9,548)



(2.0)



2,584



0.5



(6,486)



(0.4)



65,811



4.1

Interest income (expense), net 25



0.0



97



0.0



79



0.0



(458)



0.0

(Loss) Income before Income

Taxes (9,523)



(2.0)



2,681



0.5



(6,407)



(0.4)



65,353



4.1

Income tax (benefit) provision (1,400)



(0.3)



(3,800)



(0.8)



2,000



0.2



13,100



0.8

Net (Loss) Income $ (8,123)



(1.7) %

$ 6,481



1.3 %

$ (8,407)



(0.6) %

$ 52,253



3.3 % Per Share Data:





























Net (loss) income per common share -

basic $ (0.07)







$ 0.05







$ (0.07)







$ 0.41





Net (loss) income per common and

common equivalent share – diluted $ (0.07)







$ 0.05







$ (0.07)







$ 0.41





Weighted average common shares

outstanding – basic 114,997







122,201







114,744







124,069





Weighted average common and common

equivalent shares outstanding – diluted 114,997







122,273







114,744







124,120





Dividends declared per share $ —







$ —







$ 0.2625







$ 0.255







(1) Includes TellTale net sales, which is not a significant component of Soma revenue.

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)



November 2, 2019

February 2, 2019

November 3, 2018 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,188



$ 124,128



$ 169,380

Marketable securities, at fair value 57,253



61,987



59,484

Inventories 277,473



235,218



266,100

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,598



63,845



62,167

Total Current Assets 458,512



485,178



557,131

Property and Equipment, net 323,591



370,932



385,387

Right of Use Assets 664,052



—



—

Other Assets:









Goodwill 96,774



96,774



96,774

Other intangible assets, net 38,930



38,930



38,930

Other assets, net 18,511



15,220



13,929

Total Other Assets 154,215



150,924



149,633



$ 1,600,370



$ 1,007,034



$ 1,092,151













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 151,664



$ 143,404



$ 150,224

Current lease liabilities 155,403



—



—

Other current and deferred liabilities 112,456



131,820



126,337

Total Current Liabilities 419,523



275,224



276,561

Noncurrent Liabilities:









Long-term debt 46,250



57,500



61,250

Long-term lease liabilities 578,971



—



—

Other noncurrent and deferred liabilities 8,512



89,109



93,323

Deferred taxes 3,999



5,237



7,884

Total Noncurrent Liabilities 637,732



151,846



162,457

Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred stock —



—



—

Common stock 1,186



1,169



1,257

Additional paid-in capital 490,281



486,406



482,340

Treasury stock, at cost (494,395)



(494,395)



(444,309)

Retained earnings 546,461



587,145



614,349

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (418)



(361)



(504)

Total Shareholders' Equity 543,115



579,964



653,133



$ 1,600,370



$ 1,007,034



$ 1,092,151





The Company adopted Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2016-02, Leases, and related amendments as of February 3, 2019 under the modified retrospective approach and, therefore, has not revised comparative periods.

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

November 2, 2019

November 3, 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net (loss) income $ (8,407)



$ 52,253

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 67,876



69,290

Non-cash lease expense 160,363



—

Loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment, net 225



3,592

Deferred tax benefit (778)



1,195

Share-based compensation expense 5,353



15,523

Deferred rent and lease credits —



(14,868)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Inventories (42,255)



(33,198)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,861)



(190)

Accounts payable 8,261



31,947

Accrued and other liabilities (2,600)



(6,780)

Lease liability (169,970)



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 7,207



118,764

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (35,020)



(31,300)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 39,967



31,946

Purchases of property and equipment (22,126)



(36,601)

Net cash used in investing activities (17,179)



(35,955)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from borrowings —



61,250

Payments on borrowings (11,250)



(68,750)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,088



1,448

Dividends paid (30,992)



(32,674)

Repurchase of common stock —



(30,879)

Payments of tax withholdings related to share-based awards (2,549)



(3,420)

Net cash used in financing activities (43,703)



(73,025)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (265)



(475)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (53,940)



9,309

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of period 124,128



160,071

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of period $ 70,188



$ 169,380





The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, Leases, and related amendments as of February 3, 2019 under the modified retrospective approach and, therefore, has not revised comparative periods.

Supplemental Detail on Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share Calculation

In accordance with accounting guidance, unvested share-based payment awards that include non-forfeitable rights to dividends, whether paid or unpaid, are considered participating securities. As a result, such awards are required to be included in the calculation of earnings per common share pursuant to the "two-class" method. For the Company, participating securities are comprised entirely of unvested restricted stock awards and performance-based restricted stock units ("PSUs") that have met their relevant performance criteria.

Net income per share is determined using the two-class method when it is more dilutive than the treasury stock method. Basic net income per share is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period, including participating securities. Diluted net income per share reflects the dilutive effect of potential common shares from non-participating securities such as stock options, PSUs and restricted stock units. For the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 and November 3, 2018, potential common shares were excluded from the computation of diluted income per share to the extent they were antidilutive.

The following unaudited table sets forth the computation of net (loss) income per basic and diluted share shown on the face of the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income (in thousands, except per share amounts):





Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



November 2, 2019

November 3, 2018

November 2, 2019

November 3, 2018 Numerator















Net (loss) income

$ (8,123)



$ 6,481



$ (8,407)



$ 52,253

Net income and dividends declared allocated to

participating securities

—



(182)



—



(1,365)

Net (loss) income available to common

shareholders

$ (8,123)



$ 6,299



$ (8,407)



$ 50,888



















Denominator















Weighted average common shares outstanding –

basic

114,997



122,201



114,744



124,069

Dilutive effect of non-participating securities

—



72



—



51

Weighted average common and common

equivalent shares outstanding – diluted

114,997



122,273



114,744



124,120



















Net (loss) income per common share:















Basic

$ (0.07)



$ 0.05



$ (0.07)



$ 0.41

Diluted

$ (0.07)



$ 0.05



$ (0.07)



$ 0.41



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income and (Loss) Income Per Diluted Common Share

The Company reports information in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP measures utilized by the Company may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes presenting these non-GAAP measures, which exclude items that are not comparable from period to period, is useful to investors and others in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance. The reconciliation below excludes the impact of the Company's retail fleet optimization plan and Severance Charges as previously defined.

A reconciliation of net loss and loss per diluted share on a GAAP basis to net (loss) income and (loss) income per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 is presented in the table below:

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income and (Loss) Income per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)













Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



November 2, 2019 Net (loss) income: (1)

















GAAP basis

$ (8,123)



$ (8,407)

Accelerated depreciation (2)

1,504



7,232

Severance Charges (3)

2,063



2,072

Non-GAAP adjusted basis

$ (4,556)



$ 897











Net (loss) income per common and common equivalent share–diluted: (1)

















GAAP basis

$ (0.07)



$ (0.07)

Accelerated depreciation (2)

0.01



0.06

Severance Charges (3)

0.02



0.02

Non-GAAP adjusted basis

$ (0.04)



$ 0.01



(1) All adjustments to net (loss) income are presented net of tax. (2) Reflects the impact of accelerated depreciation on property and equipment due to the change in the useful life of store assets for store closures added as a result of the Company's retail fleet optimization plan. (3) Severance Charges as defined in this release.

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Store Count and Square Footage Thirteen Weeks Ended November 2, 2019 (Unaudited)





















August 3, 2019

New Stores

Closures

November 2, 2019



Store Count:

















Chico's frontline boutiques 537



1



(2)



536





Chico's outlets 124



1



(2)



123





Chico's Canada 4



—



—



4





WHBM frontline boutiques 380



1



(5)



376





WHBM outlets 63



1



(1)



63





WHBM Canada 6



—



—



6





Soma frontline boutiques 254



—



(7)



247





Soma outlets 19



—



(1)



18





Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 1,387



4



(18)



1,373















































August 3, 2019

New Stores

Closures

Other Changes in

SSF

November 2, 2019 Net Selling Square Footage (SSF):

















Chico's frontline boutiques 1,462,833



2,335



(4,499)



(3,122)



1,457,547

Chico's outlets 312,938



2,295



(4,991)



—



310,242

Chico's Canada 9,695



—



—



—



9,695

WHBM frontline boutiques 887,014



2,746



(11,495)



743



879,008

WHBM outlets 131,523



3,299



(2,366)



—



132,456

WHBM Canada 15,588



—



—



—



15,588

Soma frontline boutiques 480,370



—



(12,285)



(715)



467,370

Soma outlets 35,774



—



(1,445)



—



34,329

Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 3,335,735



10,675



(37,081)



(3,094)



3,306,235



As of November 2, 2019, the Company's franchise operations consisted of 89 international retail locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations.

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Store Count and Square Footage Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 2, 2019 (Unaudited)





















February 2, 2019

New Stores

Closures

November 2, 2019



Store count:

















Chico's frontline boutiques 551



1



(16)



536





Chico's outlets 125



1



(3)



123





Chico's Canada 4



—



—



4





WHBM frontline boutiques 390



1



(15)



376





WHBM outlets 65



1



(3)



63





WHBM Canada 6



—



—



6





Soma frontline boutiques 258



—



(11)



247





Soma outlets 19



—



(1)



18





Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 1,418



4



(49)



1,373















































February 2, 2019

New Stores

Closures

Other Changes in

SSF

November 2, 2019 Net Selling Square Footage (SSF):

















Chico's frontline boutiques 1,502,688



2,335



(41,970)



(5,506)



1,457,547

Chico's outlets 315,400



2,295



(7,453)



—



310,242

Chico's Canada 9,695



—



—



—



9,695

WHBM frontline boutiques 909,849



2,746



(33,753)



166



879,008

WHBM outlets 135,863



3,299



(6,706)



—



132,456

WHBM Canada 14,891



—



—



697



15,588

Soma frontline boutiques 488,509



—



(20,424)



(715)



467,370

Soma outlets 35,774



—



(1,445)



—



34,329

Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 3,412,669



10,675



(111,751)



(5,358)



3,306,235



As of November 2, 2019, the Company's franchise operations consisted of 89 international retail locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations.

