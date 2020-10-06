Chico's FAS Joins 'Time to Vote' Ahead of 2020 General Election

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS), a leading omnichannel specialty fashion retailer for women, today announced it has signed on as a member of Time to Vote, a non-partisan, CEO-led coalition that aims to increase voter participation in U.S. elections. Chico's FAS joins forces with more than 1,300 companies who have committed to delivering voting information to its employees and providing them with time to vote in the 2020 U.S. General Election.

As the 2020 election draws near, Chico's FAS is enacting a variety of actions to ensure the voices of its salaried and hourly associates are heard this November. To prepare its associates to fully participate in the electoral process, the company is providing its corporate and field teams with:

access to check the status of their individual voter registrations;

access to online voting registration for participating states;

deadlines for voter registration by state;

access to education about issues on the ballot;

directions their nearest polling station on election day; and

information about mail-in voting.

The company also has designated Nov. 3 a "Meeting-Free Day" at its corporate headquarters in Fort Myers, Fla. and will offer its boutique, call center and distribution center associates shorter shifts to ensure they have time to vote in the 2020 General Election.

"We are fostering a culture that empowers our associates and provides them with flexibility to participate in the democratic process without having to choose between earning a paycheck and exercising their right to vote," said Molly Langenstein, CEO and President, Chico's FAS. "It's vitally important that our associates have a say on the issues that personally impact them and their families. We're proud that Chico's FAS is part of this incredibly important movement to remove barriers that many Americans face when exercising their constitutional right to vote."

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 1,313 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 69 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, visit www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

About Time to Vote

Time to Vote is a nonpartisan, business-led initiative to help ensure employees across America don't have to choose between voting and earning a paycheck. Participation includes giving employees access to and information about early voting or vote-by-mail options, offering paid time off on Election Day or making it a day without meetings. Time to Vote was founded by Levi Strauss & Co., Patagonia and PayPal ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, when 411 companies representing all 50 states and a variety of industries joined. For more information, visit maketimetovote.org.

Media Contact

Pashen Black

Director, Corporate Public Relations

Chico's FAS

239-218-3388

[email protected]

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chicos.com

