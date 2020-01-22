Chico's FAS Ranked Among Best Employers for Diversity in the U.S.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS), a leading omnichannel specialty fashion retailer for women, today announced it has been named one of the Best Employers for Diversity 2020 by Forbes Magazine. The Company also was included on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, published by the Human Rights Campaign, for its corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.

"We are honored to be ranked among the top companies by Forbes and HRC for our unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse corporate community for our associates," said Kristin Gwinner, Chief Human Resources Officer for Chico's FAS. "Just as our associates are dedicated to delivering the Most Amazing Personal Service to our customers, Chico's FAS is committed to creating the most amazing company for our associates to work, learn and grow."

Forbes Best Company for Diversity

As a first-time recipient of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity 2020 recognition, Chico's FAS was among the top 20 within the clothing category for diversity in the U.S. This demonstrates the Company's commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent within the fashion industry by respecting the values of current and potential associates; investing in its associates to ensure everyone, regardless of gender, has the same opportunity for advancement; and providing all associates – from those at the beginning of their careers to those who are more tenured – with opportunities to learn and grow.

Chico's FAS listens to its associates and offers them a flexible work environment and support to meet their diverse personal and professional needs, including:

A paid maternity leave program as well as an on-site day care center;

An on-site medical clinic and mobile mammograms;

Paid volunteer hours during working hours to give back to the communities in which they live and work;

A state-of-the-art fitness center that offers the latest group classes throughout the day, including cycling, yoga, high intensity interval training (H.I.I.T.) and PiYo – all at no cost to its associates;

Networking groups dedicated to bringing together associates with shared interests; and

More than 1,000 in-person and online training classes and a formal mentoring program to support career advancement.

"At Chico's FAS, our associates are an important part of shaping our Company. We value their diverse experiences, perspectives and backgrounds and are dedicated to creating a corporate community that celebrates their individuality and the free expression of ideas, opinions and beliefs. This innovates the fashion we design for our customers and makes Chico's FAS a great place to work," said Ms. Gwinner.

Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index

For the first time, Chico's FAS has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The Company joins the ranks of more than 1,000 major U.S. businesses that also were included on the CEI.

As a company committed to equality, Chico's FAS is dedicated to creating an inclusive community culture for its LGBTQ associates. A couple of ways it does this includes offering all company benefits to same-gender partnerships and providing opportunities for its associates to identify as transgender in its human resources management system.

"At Chico's FAS, we believe LGBTQ rights are human rights. We have several initiatives in the works to continually create an inclusive corporate community and protect the rights of our LGBTQ associates. We are advocating for their right to be seen, valued and respected in all aspects of their lives," said Ms. Gwinner.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

The Company, through its brands – Chico's, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale™ is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of November 2, 2019, the Company operated 1,373 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 89 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels. For more detailed information on the Company, please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

FORBES BEST COMPANY FOR DIVERSITY RECOGNITION METHODOLOGY

The Forbes Best Employers for Diversity were identified by an independent survey conducted by Statista from a vast sample of more than 60,000 employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people in its U.S. Operations.

ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION 2020 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX

The 2020 Corporate Equality Index showcases 1,059 U.S.-based companies that are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. but helping to advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

