Chico's FAS Ranked Among the Top 100 Employers for Women by Forbes

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS), a leading omnichannel specialty fashion retailer for women, today announced it has been named to Forbes annual list of America's Best Employers for Women 2020. The prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista, a leading market research firm.

A two-time recipient of the Forbes Best Employers for Women recognition, this year Chico's FAS placed 83 out of 300 companies for its commitment to gender parity, strong hiring and retention of its associates and family-friendly policies. As a leading apparel retailer for women, the company has a long-time commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion among its workforce and in its boutiques throughout the U.S. Chico's FAS offers mentoring and training to support the internal advancement of its associates, and within the last year more than half of its promotions were granted to women, including Molly Langenstein who was promoted to CEO and President from President, Apparel Group last June.

Throughout the company, Chico's FAS has achieved balanced gender representation. At its most senior levels, women at Chico's FAS make up 55 percent of its board of directors and 63 percent of its senior leadership team.

"Being named a best company for women by Forbes for the second consecutive year is a testament to the commitment we've made as an organization to our associates as well as to the millions of women who trust our brands to bring them confidence and joy," said Kristin Gwinner, Chief Human Resources Officer, Chico's FAS. "As a company founded by women for women, it's vitally important to have balanced representation of women within our organization, and that this representation reflects the customers we serve each day. We constantly consider what good looks like and make investments in our people to ensure we have a pipeline of the strongest talent available in the specialty retail industry."

The company also is committed to creating an inclusive environment for the millions of loyal Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma customers who rely on the company's brands to bring them confidence and joy. For nearly 40 years, Chico's FAS has promoted inclusivity in its boutiques by offering expanded sizing: At Chico's, women can expect a simple 0-4 sizing system that translates to the standard 0 – 18 sizing; White House Black Market offers apparel sizing up to size 18 and Soma provides bra sizes up to size 46 I.

"Women come in all shapes and sizes and it's important that we not only celebrate them, but we create an inclusive shopping experience for them each time they visit our boutiques or shop our digital channels, including our brand websites and Style Connect, our proprietary digital styling tool," Kristin added.

Chico's FAS inclusion on the prestigious Forbes Best Employer for Women list is the latest accolade that recognizes the company's commitment to creating and nurturing a diverse and inclusive workplace for its associates, including:

2020

Forbes Best Employer for Women; Forbes Best Employer for Diversity and Human Rights

2019

Forbes Best Employer for Women and National Association of Female Executives (NAFE) Top 70 Company for Executive Women

2018

NAFE Top Company for Executive Women and Mogul's Top 100 Innovators in Diversity & Inclusion

2017

2020 Women on Boards, Board of Directors Gender Diversity Recognition; Ranked #1 by Ledbetter, Most Female Representation in Senior Management Positions; Women Executive Leadership Florida Corporate Salute Elevate Award, Advancement of Gender Diversity in our Boardroom and C-suite; and Women's Forum of New York Corporate Champion, Accelerating Gender Parity in the Boardroom

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 1,313 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 69 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, visit www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

ABOUT FORBES BEST COMPANY FOR WOMEN AWARD

More than 75,000 U.S. employees – including 45,000 women – from across 31 industries participated in the survey that focused on issues relevant to women in the workplace. Survey participants assessed their company's culture, opportunities for career development, parental leave, working conditions, pay equity and diversity.

Media Contact

Pashen Black

Director, Corporate Public Relations

Chico's FAS

239-218-3388

[email protected]

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chicos.com

