Chico's FAS to offer Chico's Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Amazon on this new initiative," said Shelley Broader, CEO and President of Chico's FAS. "Chico's FAS will be one of the few vertically-integrated specialty retailers with Prime eligibility on Amazon.com which is a testament to the strength of our iconic brands and their growth potential."

Beginning in mid-May, shoppers will be able to find a select assortment of Chico's brand merchandise on Amazon.com, including the brand's core collections – Travelers™, Zenergy® athleisure, no-iron shirts, So Slimming® pants and Chico's bold, iconic jewelry. As the new business channel gains traction, additional Chico's merchandise will likely be made available, with the potential of adding White House Black Market and Soma product, the other Chico's FAS brands, in the future.

All Chico's items purchased on Amazon.com will be eligible for Amazon Prime, FREE Shipping, free returns and other benefits. Chico's FAS will maintain control of marketing, pricing and promotions for its products on Amazon.

Given its early nature, this new sales channel is not expected to be material to Chico's FAS 2018 financial results.

