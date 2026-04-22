Chico's FAS Unveils First-Ever Credit Card Program and Reimagined Loyalty Experience Across Chico's, Soma, and White House Black Market in partnership with Synchrony and Mastercard

Issued by Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), each program includes both a Mastercard-powered co-branded credit card and a private label credit card. The approach is simple: give customers more ways to earn, greater everyday earning potential, and more reasons to stay engaged— paired with simplified loyalty programs tailored to each brand's customers. Synchrony will also offer Chico's FAS differentiated underwriting with Synchrony PRISM, its data-driven credit decisioning platform which helps provide a more holistic assessment of creditworthiness.

The new loyalty programs—Club Chico's, WHBM Prestige, and Soma My Rewards—have been thoughtfully reimagined, making earning and redeeming rewards feel effortless. Each program is tailored to its brand, giving customers more ways to engage, earn, and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Developed in partnership with Synchrony and Mastercard, the credit card experience works hand-in-hand with these programs, allowing customers to earn more, enjoy curated benefits, and engage more deeply with the brands they love.

"This is a meaningful step forward in how we serve our customers – creating a more inspiring and personalized experience for her," said Trish Donnelly, Division CEO of Chico's FAS. "By introducing our new credit cards and reimagining our loyalty programs, we're creating a more connected, rewarding experience that reflects the individuality of each brand while making it easier for customers to deepen their engagement with the brands they love. The new program allows shoppers to earn higher reward redemptions at a faster rate - showing our gratitude towards our dedicated customers."

"These three brands have earned deep customer loyalty, and these new programs are designed to reward that relationship every time a customer shops," said Darrell Owens, EVP and CEO, Lifestyle, Synchrony. "By pairing strong in-brand rewards with a compelling suite of credit benefits, we're helping Chico's FAS brands expand customer engagement while further strengthening Synchrony's leadership in specialty retail financing."

"Consumers expect choice, convenience and confidence every time they pay, and Mastercard's network is built to deliver exactly that," said Julie Schanzer, Executive Vice President, U.S. Financial Institutions, Mastercard. "By working with Chico's FAS and Synchrony, we're strengthening the loyalty experience for shoppers by giving them more ways to engage with the brands they love and ensuring every purchase is backed by the safety and security of network."

The Chico's FAS credit card programs offer customers:

7.5% back in rewards on purchases at the card's origin brand

2% back in rewards on grocery store & restaurant purchases and 1% back everywhere else Mastercard is accepted with the co-branded card

15% off their first purchase when they open and use a new credit card at the card's origin brand

Exclusive benefits including free shipping, birthday rewards, and exclusive offers throughout the year

Convenience, security and benefits of the global Mastercard network including ID Theft Protection and Zero Liability

As part of the relaunch of loyalty with Club Chico's, WHBM Prestige, and Soma My Rewards, customers can enjoy a more streamlined rewards experience across each brand, and cardmembers can unlock the fastest path to earning within their chosen program through enhanced rewards with every eligible purchase.

Introducing a New Generation of Loyalty with the most Rewarding Program Ever

In tandem with the credit card launch, Chico's FAS is rolling out reimagined loyalty programs across all three brands. Each program is designed to be more intuitive, more rewarding, and easier to engage with—featuring:

Simplified program structures, including fewer tiers

Extended reward redemption windows (now six months)

Greater opportunities to earn, especially when paired with the credit card



Beyond customer benefits, the program is designed to drive stronger engagement and long-term growth—encouraging higher reward redemption and more frequent interaction.

Credit Card Program Offer: Subject to credit approval. Terms and restrictions apply. See https://www.chicos.com/store/page/credit for details.

About Chico's FAS

Our passion for fashion and desire to inspire confidence and joy have been guiding the creation of our women's clothing, intimates, and accessories for more than 40 years. Our portfolio consists of three brands: Chico's, WHBM, and Soma found in over 1,000 stores throughout the United States and online. Each brand is founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of when say bring them confidence and joy. Chico's FAS is part of KnitWell Group, a multi-brand retail company comprised of the iconic American apparel brands Ann Taylor, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, LOFT, and Talbots. Serving more than 21 million loyal customers nationwide, KnitWell Group is one of the largest specialty apparel companies in the United States, dedicated to empowering women and building meaningful, lasting customer relationships.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential. www.mastercard.com

SOURCE Chico's FAS