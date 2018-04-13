ChicVore, a Polyvore Replacement, Gains Thousands of Subscribers in Just a Few Hours in the Wake of Polyvore's Deletion

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In what was certainly a shock to its millions of users and fans, popular lifestyle-commerce app Polyvore was suddenly and permanently shut down late last week on April 5, 2018. Its users were outraged as its new owner Ssense announced that the app would be immediately shut down and its user profiles would not be migrated to the Ssense website (No app exists for this organization). "Users aren't happy," read one headline, "Polyvore members mourn," proclaimed another, and thousands of users expressed their frustration via Facebook, Twitter, and beyond. But one group of the #Polyfam, decided to move in a different direction by creating a new and better version of the community, now known as ChicVore.
ChicVore was born from the ashes of a sale gone wrong, but seeks to create a totally original and unique community of fashion, design, and décor-oriented people. With the help of content and web development team 10 Best Network, ChicVore has already launched an invite-only beta iteration which is allowing access to small group of users to create a new and perfect new destination to create, share, and store indefinitely their designs and fashion sets.
As a result of the community's support, ChicVore gained thousands of subscribers seeking to gain an invite within a matter of just a few hours on their first day after the soft-launch.
"We plan to begin to grow the community through member invites soon," said the ChicVore founder. "After you have been on the site for a period of time, you will be allowed to invite a few of your friends, then they will get to invite their friends, and so on."
