ChicVore, a Polyvore Replacement, Gains Thousands of Subscribers in Just a Few Hours in the Wake of Polyvore's Deletion

ChicVore was born from the ashes of a sale gone wrong, but seeks to create a totally original and unique community of fashion, design, and décor-oriented people. With the help of content and web development team 10 Best Network, ChicVore has already launched an invite-only beta iteration which is allowing access to small group of users to create a new and perfect new destination to create, share, and store indefinitely their designs and fashion sets.

As a result of the community's support, ChicVore gained thousands of subscribers seeking to gain an invite within a matter of just a few hours on their first day after the soft-launch.

"We plan to begin to grow the community through member invites soon," said the ChicVore founder. "After you have been on the site for a period of time, you will be allowed to invite a few of your friends, then they will get to invite their friends, and so on."

