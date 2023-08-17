Chië -- Unveiling the Scent of Ancient Wisdom through Natural Incense

Connect with nature and release your mind with the brand-new collection of nine incense fragrances that reflect the ancient wisdom from all over the world to deliver serene luxury.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Kodo introduces its newest incense line, Chië. Fragrant trees known as "Trees of God" have been around in different parts of the world since ancient times. These trees are often used during prayers and to purify the space, mind & body. This wisdom and practice continue to be cherished today. The meaning of this Buddhist terminology,"chië," is the ability to see things as they really are, recognizing the truth. Note the form of the "C" in the brand logo written in a Zen calligraphy style with a single stroke. It depicts a circle or "enso" which represents the infinite— the beginning and the end of everything, enlightenment, psychology, and the universe. Keeping true to ancient wisdom, Chië was designed for modern-day lifestyles, using no synthetic oils and no dyes, made only with natural aromatic ingredients.

The nine serene frangraces are Agarwood, Sandalwood, White Sage, Palo Santo, Hinoki, Frankincense, Copal, Meditation (a blend of Agarwood, Sandalwood, and Benzoin), and Purification (a blend of Palo Santo, Hinoki, and Sandalwood) . Each package includes 30 sticks and a ceramic holder that is made in Seto, a kiln with a history of about 100 years. In order to maintain the natural qualities and uniqueness for each incense, the burning time for each fragrance varies, and can be anywhere between 45 minutes to 70 minutes.

The packaging of the Chië collection is environmentally friendly as FSC (Forest Stewardship Coundil) certified paper is used, in which includes a naturally derived anti-mold agent.

Chië also offers a light brown incense plate made by Hizen Yoshida Pottery from Ureshino City in Saga, Japan, known for its beautiful design using simple lines and traditional techniques that are preserved for generations. Product size of the incense plate is approximately 5 1/8 x 9/16 x 5 1/8 (in.)

To see the entire collection and to place an order, visit nipponkodostore.com (available in Fall 2023).

About Nippon Kodo: Being one of the world's leading incense manufacturers, Nippon Kodo produces high quality Japanese incense products, offering a wide range of quality Japanese incense and incense products using its foundation of a 448 year history of artistry with fragrance.

