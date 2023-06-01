CHIEF BUILDINGS SEEKING TO FILL MULTIPLE SKILLED WORKFORCE POSITIONS AT ITS NEWEST LANCASTER PLANT

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Buildings, a premier metal building system manufacturer, is currently seeking skilled workers for multiple positions that do not require a four-year degree at the company's newest plant in Lancaster, South Carolina. Chief is hoping to fill positions that include everything from machine operators to maintenance technicians to welders.

The plant, which came online in late 2022, continues to increase production weekly. Chief will provide the on-site training and mentoring for new hires. In addition, a summer internship program for area high school students will be introduced later this year.

Stacy Catoe, human resources manager for the Lancaster plant, is currently hosting job fairs and seminars at a local high school and at York Technical College to find individuals interested in both internship and full-time positions at the facility. For questions or to apply, please visit www.southcarolina.chiefbuildings.com.

"It's important that we invest and nurture our rising leaders through mentorship and talent development to ensure Lancaster remains a viable community for those that live, learn and work here," Catoe said. "We will continue to reach out to our community leaders and organizations in an effort to increase awareness of these career pathways and to collaborate in our efforts as we work to create a multi-talented and vibrant homegrown workforce."

The company manufactures a wide variety of products for the commercial and agricultural industries. The Lancaster plant is one of three Chief plants; the other two are in Grand Island, Nebraska, the company's headquarter location, and in Rensselaer, Indiana.

Beth Frerichs, director of marketing and communications for parent company Chief Industries, attributed the increased need for talent to the growth in demand for products by the company's builder network across the country.

"The development of the Lancaster plant was a direct result of Chief's desire to grow and be part of a community that is family centric, showing growth in the construction industry," Frerichs said. "We value the opportunity to bring careers to Lancaster and call it home. We're not just an ordinary company. We are a team of individuals who have common goals for both work and life. And we recognize that our Lancaster staff, those we have now and those we hope to hire, will be key to our success.

About Chief Buildings

Since 1966, Chief Buildings has designed and manufactured a wide variety of construction solutions for customers located throughout the United States. Specific applications include manufacturing, commercial, community and agricultural buildings. Each structure is designed to meet the specific needs of the customer. Parent company Chief Industries has remained independent, privately held and family-owned since its founding. Chief products and services are used in a wide range of industries around the world including agriculture, commercial construction, structural steel, factory-built housing, ethanol production, transportation, community development and more.

