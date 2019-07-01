Chief Cubcoats Mom Hilary Duff Launches Exclusive Hoodies In Celebration Of Amazon Prime Day

Creating magic for children and peace of mind for parents, Cubcoats is a true lifesaver. The collection is created with only premium sustainable materials, transforming from a hoodie into a plush animal, instantly. Cubcoats are the perfect travel buddies or a discrete safety blanket alternative, with each cub possessing a special strength, encouraging self-esteem and positive friendships. Adopt your child's new best friend today.

"Every kid needs a great hoodie and this one has so many purposes! Kids love to be able to do things on their own and the revamped design and new characters are sure to be a hit amongst families, just like my own." said Chief Cubcoats Mom, Hilary Duff.

Beginning today, July 1st through July 16th, select Cubcoats will be offered at 30% off on Amazon Prime.*Cubcoats are available in sizes 2T to 9-10 and retail for $35-$50.

Description of Deal:

30% off Cubcoats on Amazon Prime Day*

*excluding Amazon exclusive characters (Uki the unicorn, Dayo the dinosaur, HTTYD Toothless, HTTYD Light Fury

About Cubcoats:

At Cubcoats, we believe that ordinary items should be exciting and playful. That's why we created a 2-in-1 wearable and playable friend: a soft hooded sweatshirt that transforms into a stuffed animal. Perfect for families on-the-go, Cubcoats are both fun and functional, making playtime exciting and allowing parents to travel light. Cubcoats are patented, soft plush toys that unzip into high quality, warm hoodies designed to keep kids snuggly and entertained on every adventure. All of our products are carefully crafted from ethically sourced, premium machine washable materials, and available in sizes for children 2-8 years old.

Cubcoats are available on www.cubcoats.com , www.amazon.com/cubcoats and you can follow them @cubcoats .

SOURCE Cubcoats